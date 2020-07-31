The iPhone 12 could be delayed according to Qualcomm

Just yesterday, Wednesday, July 29, electronics company Qualcomm reported on its third-quarter 2020 earnings, signaling to its investors how the transition to 5G can boost their business. The numbers come out, and he has also signed a global patent licensing agreement with Huawei that apparently does not affect the United States government’s ban on selling to the company. But the interesting thing was when the company talked about the next fiscal quarter.

The delay of “a flagship phone”

In its next results for the fourth and last quarter of the year, Qualcomm told its investors that they expect “a partial impact caused by the delay in the launch of a global 5G flagship phone.” The company that authored the Snapdragon processors that assemble the great Most smartphones in the world did not say brand or company in reference to that terminal that would alter their plans, but according to experts it was not necessary: ​​He was talking about Apple and its imminent iPhone 12 5G.

Like Samsung, that customer is probably Apple, which tends to launch its new phones at the end of Qualcomm’s third quarter. Last June, Broadcom – one of Apple’s top providers – warned investors that a major phone launch with no similar name could happen later than usual. And although he did not specifically mention Apple, he did say “a great North American mobile phone company.”

Delayed iPhone 12 5G release

According to experts, the delay of the iPhone 12 would be minimal, going from leaving instead of the usual September to later during the following month, October 2020. A minimum delay but in the case of Cradcom it would take its toll, leading to this semiconductor manufacturer and Apple supplier, to record the benefits a quarter later.

Carolina Milanesi, Principal Analyst of Creative Strategies, pointed out to the Engadget website that “I imagine that this can be as simple as that the iPhone does not arrive the last week of the third quarter as it has in recent years. Such a delay would be online with the rumors coming from the supply chain, but it wouldn’t necessarily mean that the delay will impact Q4. ”

Similarly, Anshel Sag, consumer technology and chip analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, surmised that “it is very likely that it is Apple, especially considering that the most crucial period in the company’s development cycle was probably the most affected during the COVID-19 peak. ”

Blame the Coronavirus

The reason for this alleged delay? It was exclusively due to the event that has altered the entire world for almost half a year: the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented Apple workers from going to factories in China to finish orders, and the fact that many employees have had to work from home.

In its investor call, Qualcomm Akash Palkhiwala said, “Our customers end up buying chipsets that make it easier to launch in the couple of months prior to launch. So what we’re really seeing here is that because of the delay, part of those purchases are occurring in the September quarter and are taken into account in our guidance and another part would carry over to the December quarter. ”

Will Apple’s 5G mobile really be delayed? In little more than 1 month we will leave doubts, when the Apple September Keynote is celebrated.



