We are having a busy evening focused on Apple. After the iPhone 12 family and MagSafe, first iOS 14.2 beta 3 version, then iOS 14.1 update was released. Some new features have been added with the new version.

The iOS 14.1 update has been withdrawn! GM is on air

Apple has released iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, adding support for the newly announced iPhone 12. New features include improved camera modes for new models and HDR video recording.

To access the new software, you can download it wirelessly via Settings> General> Software Update, but it is not available in our country yet. The update is thought to be available regionally.

There is no detailed information yet on what is included in these updates, but we will update our news as soon as we know. Apple has also released tvOS 14.1 for its fourth and fifth generation Apple TV models.

Update: Apple accidentally released iOS 14.1 globally yesterday evening, but the update was later pulled back from the Apple Developer portal and is now back as a GM version. iOS 14.1 Golden Master version is currently only available for download by developers.

The update will be available for everyone, as iPhone 12 goes on sale next week.



