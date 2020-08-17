The introduction date of the under-screen camera phone!

We have announced to you that smart phone manufacturers, who managed to integrate fingerprint readers into screens quickly, are rolling up their sleeves for under-screen camera phones. ZTE announced the launch date of Axon 20 5G, which recently announced that it will launch the first phone to use this technology.

ZTE Axon 20 5G launch date announced!

Apart from ZTE, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi are also working on under-display camera technology and are expected to launch at least one phone this year. However, as we mentioned above, the first step in this regard will come from ZTE on September 1.

This phone, which will be promoted in the company’s homeland China, will have 5G support. While it is emphasized that the screen containing the front camera will be a 6.92 inch OLED panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G appears on the processor side.

The main camera of the device with a resolution of 64 Megapixels is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2 Megapixel resolution macro / depth detection sensor. So there will be four cameras in total. The resolution of the front camera under the screen is 32 Megapixels.



