The introduction date of the Poco M3 has been announced

It was on the agenda some time ago that Poco was planning to introduce another phone before the end of 2020. The expected official announcement on this subject was also made at the end. The launch date of the new smartphone named Poco M3 was announced via Poco’s global Twitter account.

M3 will be the third member of Poco’s M series, behind the M2 and M2 Pro. The promotional event will take place on November 24.

Details of the M3 remain unknown for now. However, sharing from Poco’s global account shows that Poco’s M3 will be released in the market in many countries. According to allegations, the phone will have similar features with the yet unofficial Redmi Note 10.

Poco M2 was a renamed version of Redmi Note 9. M2 Pro has almost the same features as the Redmi Note 9S. So the connection between M3 and Redmi Note 10 also sounds logical.

I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌

Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

It will not be a surprise to hear new details about the Poco M3 as the promotional event approaches.



