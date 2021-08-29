The introduction date of Fossil Gen 6 has been announced

In the past weeks, certain features of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch series have been leaked. Today, the introduction date of this smart watch series has been announced. The Fossil Gen 6 smart watch was actually to be introduced last year, but the company did not introduce it. Recently, the company officially announced the launch date of the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch and showed the design of the watch in the promotional video it published.

Fossil Gen 6 will be introduced on August 30

According to a landing page on Fossil’s official website, Fossil Gen 6 will launch tomorrow, August 30. The company also started sending out press conference invites for the launch event and also released a promotional video.

In the promotional video, he confirmed that the smartwatch has a solid construction with a matte finish on the bottom and right side and the dial. There is a heart rate sensor on the back and three buttons on the right.

It also shows that it supports fast charging, which points to fast charging support at the end of the shared video. According to the information received, the upcoming smartwatch will also have other important features such as SpO2 sensor and built-in GPS connectivity.

Fossil Gen 5, introduced in the past years, was launched with a 1.28-inch screen with AMOLED panel, 316 x 416 pixel resolution and 328 PPI. The LTE version of the smartwatch was introduced with 4G connectivity and had NFC, GPS support. The device is waterproof up to 5 meters and supports magnetic charging technology.