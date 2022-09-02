The Intersection of Live Animals Slider concert will take place in October this year

Because in 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons turns 2 years old, Nintendo has not yet revealed any information about the future of the life simulator series. However, long-time followers and fans of the Animal Crossing series would probably be happy to know that Nintendo has not forgotten about this series at all. Recently, the company announced that it is holding a live concert in Japan, and one of the main features of the event is the performance of the famous Animal Crossing musician K.K. Slider.

The recent announcement of the Animal Crossing event is likely to reignite discussion in the game’s community. Ever since Nintendo released the free 2.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DLC Happy Home Paradise, the company has kept silent about future games. With an upcoming live concert featuring K.K. Slider, fans will probably take this as a positive sign that Nintendo may soon release official news about the life simulator series.

According to the official Japanese Twitter account of Animal Crossing, the concert will be called “DJ KK Paradise Mix”. It will be part of the Nintendo Live 2022 event, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight, one of the main concert venues in Japan. Another special performance included in the concert features the Splatoon 3 Deep Cut music group. At the event, which will take place on October 8 and 9, 2022, there will be three one-hour performances every day, and all performances will be the same to ensure fairness for all viewers.

Unfortunately, those who want to participate will have to take part in a lottery system to get seats at the live event itself. Nintendo has not yet provided an official link or registration page for the lottery system. Given the presence of COVID-19, it is clear that the organizers of the event limit the number of physical visitors. Fortunately, the final performance, which will take place on October 9, will be streamed online via YouTube Live. This allows Animal Crossing and Splatoon fans from all over the world to see and enjoy a live concert featuring the game’s iconic characters.

The announcement of the real Animal Crossing event is probably very good news for the series community. Hopefully, Nintendo won’t disappoint and will present an unexpected update during the weekend concert. However, even if the company doesn’t provide updates to its fans, the community will probably be happy enough to see new and official Animal Crossing content from Nintendo.