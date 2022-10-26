The internet Wants Martha Stewart to Date Pete Davidson, and Her Reaction to This Idea Is Gold

The Internet has long been a place where everyone can voice any wish, no matter how ridiculous, illogical, audacious, etc. it may be, and from time to time one of these wishes comes true. (Looking at you, Snyder Cut fans.) What are the chances that the union of the dreams of the domestic entrepreneur Martha Stewart and the comedian Pete Davidson, exuding BDE, will ever come true? Only the future can know such illegal truths, but Stewart made it clear that she would, so to speak, turn into a clown if the opportunity ever presented itself.

Martha Stewart appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show in a flag-waving game dedicated to dating and what she likes and dislikes in this capacity. The whole passage pleased both the audience and Barrymore herself, but their discussion about Pete Davidson stands out as a highlight. After the 81-year-old woman quickly reacted positively to the idea of dating someone as tattooed as Davidson, she was asked about partnering with the SNL vet himself, which caused a wave of green flag (for Yes) and this answer:

I mean, he’s dated a lot of women. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. I think it’s good. He’s kind of cute. I know everyone loves him. I know him. Oh, you didn’t know I knew him? I know him. He was with me at the Bieber roast. You know. He was this little cretin on Bieber’s roast. [Laughs.] He was even cooler than Bieber. [Short pause.] Which, by the way, is also very cute.

Only recently gone viral because of a video in which she was wearing only an apron, Stewart speaks with such calm and relaxed prosaic, whether she’s talking about hanging out with Snoop Dogg, the best oven temperature for pies, or how cheeky Pete Davidson is compared to Justin Bieber. So, to be honest, it’s just as fun to watch Drew Barrymore’s reaction to everything her guest says, as she 100% serves as a surrogate for the audience with her glued grin and a slight sense of awe about it all. In fact, who among us can say that we inspired Martha Stewart to think about the first serious relationship of the Meet Cute star after his breakup with Kim Kardashian?

But while the above comments were pretty PG-rated, even picking up one of Comedy Central’s R-rated Roasts, Stewart still let a superbly salacious thought slip from her lips after Barrymore commented on the comedian’s reputation cementing him as a good guy, saying:

He’s a good guy. A very nice guy. He knows how to get in and out.

I think we all had that face as a reaction.

After that, Stewart voiced a comment she had made in the past that Davidson was like the son she never had, which clearly made Barrymore stagger in search of a follow-up comment. Perhaps fortunately, the conversation did not turn to the whole House of the Dragon, and Stewart suggested moving on to the next topic. But it is clear that this only adds fan fiction to all this.

Barrymore only recently had to come out and clarify previous comments she made about her sex life, after viewers misinterpreted her sexual break as meaning that she frankly hates this act. There is no hatred or shame in her game, as evidenced by the full video of the talk show below.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekday mornings in syndication, so check your local listings and head over to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see all new and returning shows on the way.