The Internet Wants Jennifer Coolidge to Be the Next James Bond After the “Shotgun Wedding” Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding” has sparked fan calls for Jennifer Coolidge to become the next James Bond.

The romantic comedy directed by Jason Moore (“The Perfect Voice”) tells about Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel), who are preparing for a wedding in a luxurious place, but their wedding day turns into chaos when their whole life turns into chaos. the party has been taken hostage.

Coolidge plays Tom’s mom Carol, who in the trailer shoots bullets from a machine gun, saying, “Nobody fucks with my family.”

In response to this scene , a Twitter user wrote: “Play Jennifer Coolidge as James Bond, cowards.”

“I want Jennifer Coolidge to play Batman, James Bond and all the cool action stars you can think of,” wrote another.

You can check out more reactions below.

CAST JENNIFER COOLIDGE AS JAMES BOND YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/k2bv953oAy — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 4, 2022

I want Jennifer Coolidge as Batman, James Bond and every bad ass action star ya'll can come up with. And sis needs to star in a rom-com too. https://t.co/b5IJNI24Wv — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 4, 2022

Shotgun Wedding also stars Sonia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Cardin, Selena Tan and Desmin Borges.

Armie Hammer was previously cast in the male lead role before he dropped out in January 2021 due to abuse allegations against him.

Announcing his departure from the film at the time, Hammer wrote: “I do not respond to these delusional statements, but in light of the malicious and false online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience leave my children for four months for filming. The film is in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate supports me in this, and I am grateful to them for that.”

Shotgun Wedding will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 27, 2023.