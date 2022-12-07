The Internet Reacted to The Departure of Matt Hancock From Parliament

Adam Woods
Matt Hancock announced today (December 7) that he will not run for re-election from the Conservatives at the next general election, and public figures and the general public alike have had their say.

The MP from West Suffolk who lost the whip after participating in the latest TV series “I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!” during a session of parliament, he said in TikTok today that although it was a “huge privilege” to do his job, he sought to “interact with the public in a new way.”

The deputies from the opposition parties hastened to say their word. Labour MP David Lammy told Hancock “good riddance” and called him a “walking disaster,” while Jess Phillips admitted she found it “extremely depressing” that “Matt Hancock thinks you can only communicate about politics by participating in a reality show.” Meanwhile, Caroline Lucas of the Green Party also spoke disparagingly, saying that “we are all looking forward to him leaving parliament once and for all.” Later, she jokingly mentioned the possibility of his participation in Dancing with the Stars.

 

Other Twitter users wasted no time extracting comedy gold from the ad:

 

Meanwhile, PoliticsHome journalist Zoey Crowther shared some responses to the announcement of Hancock’s departure on TikTok, where the reaction was noticeably different. Hancock’s success on I’m a Celebrity… is partly due to the fact that his public relations team used TikTok to generate support.

Hancock took third place in the “I’m a Celebrity” rating, and the public, unsurprisingly, voted to participate in six Bushtucker trials — trials in which celebrities try to win food — in a row. He was sharply ridiculed for calling Ed Sheeran one of his favorite artists and trying to sing his song “Perfect”, the name of which he could not name.

Host Dec joked that Sheeran would be “gutted” to learn that the former health minister is a fan of his music.

