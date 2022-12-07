The Internet Reacted to The Departure of Matt Hancock From Parliament

Matt Hancock announced today (December 7) that he will not run for re-election from the Conservatives at the next general election, and public figures and the general public alike have had their say.

The MP from West Suffolk who lost the whip after participating in the latest TV series “I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!” during a session of parliament, he said in TikTok today that although it was a “huge privilege” to do his job, he sought to “interact with the public in a new way.”

The deputies from the opposition parties hastened to say their word. Labour MP David Lammy told Hancock “good riddance” and called him a “walking disaster,” while Jess Phillips admitted she found it “extremely depressing” that “Matt Hancock thinks you can only communicate about politics by participating in a reality show.” Meanwhile, Caroline Lucas of the Green Party also spoke disparagingly, saying that “we are all looking forward to him leaving parliament once and for all.” Later, she jokingly mentioned the possibility of his participation in Dancing with the Stars.

As Matt Hancock looks forward to spending more time playing on his app, feeling his way round the jungle & reaping the profits of a Covid contract that he handed to his own brother-in-law, we're all looking forward to him leaving Parliament once and for all – good riddance https://t.co/RQkBxsIDVR — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) December 7, 2022

I find it utterly depressing that Matt Hancock thinks you can only communicate about politics by going on reality TV. How about you try to show the power of it by doing it and including people. If you can't communicate properly as an MP that's on you. https://t.co/hVUDMS2Dpe — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) December 7, 2022

Other Twitter users wasted no time extracting comedy gold from the ad:

Matt Hancock says he is “incredibly proud” of what he achieved. It takes a special kind of person to be proud of killing thousands of old people and shagging around while forcing others to die alone. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 7, 2022

going to miss seeing weird photographs of Matt Hancock, this is one of my favourites pic.twitter.com/7uGzgzoCzd — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, PoliticsHome journalist Zoey Crowther shared some responses to the announcement of Hancock’s departure on TikTok, where the reaction was noticeably different. Hancock’s success on I’m a Celebrity… is partly due to the fact that his public relations team used TikTok to generate support.

Wow Twitter and TikTok really are different worlds Look at all the comments underneath Matt Hancock’s resignation announcement on TikTok pic.twitter.com/RncrPS5eVZ — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) December 7, 2022

Hancock took third place in the “I’m a Celebrity” rating, and the public, unsurprisingly, voted to participate in six Bushtucker trials — trials in which celebrities try to win food — in a row. He was sharply ridiculed for calling Ed Sheeran one of his favorite artists and trying to sing his song “Perfect”, the name of which he could not name.

Host Dec joked that Sheeran would be “gutted” to learn that the former health minister is a fan of his music.