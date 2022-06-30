The Internet reacted to Ryan Gosling’s Ken Scream in “Barbie”

How Ryan Gosling’s new Barbie video showed Ken the actor screaming and the internet swallowing him up. The new live-action Barbie movie is directed by “Lady Bird and Little Women” (2019) Greta Gerwig, and the screenplay authors are Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It is currently being filmed and will be released in 2023. Barbie plays Gosling as Ken along with Margot Robbie as the main character, as well as a superstar supporting cast that includes Emma McKee, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Nkuti Gatwa. and Alexandra Shipp.

Despite the fact that her release date is more than a year away, Barbie caused a lot of noise on Twitter during filming. The first image of Gosling Ken caused a stir when it was released, and since then the Internet has continued to cause hilarious reactions as new photos and videos appear. Robbie and Gosling have been spotted in various colorful costumes, roller skating, and more recently punching and making shrill screams.

As with other Barbie videos, the internet has now reacted to this Gosling Ken cry, and fans have provided a number of hilarious responses. Some simply react to the video of Ken’s Barbie scream with enthusiasm about the Gerwig film itself, while others share their appreciation specifically to Gosling, who, according to them, conducted his research.

I hate how it took me one simple shout to get me to like the movie… like I’m sitting… Maybe I was wrong about Ryan…

These answers are not only hysterical, but also symbolize the reaction that Barbie is still getting. Despite the fact that fans do not know anything about the plot or even about which characters most of the cast of the Barbie movie will play, Gerwig’s new project has already received a huge number of fans on the Internet. It seems that every time something about a movie comes out, Twitter takes by storm, and people instantly recall some aspects of the movie or express growing excitement before watching it.

Barbie, at first glance, is an unusual film that can even be filmed. It is noteworthy that in Gerwig a serious, three-time Oscar-nominated director is making a film about Barbie with live actors, but the addition of such a high-class cast causes additional surprise. However, Barbie’s rampant popularity on the Internet suggests that, despite her unlikely pairings, people are already ready to buy everything Gerwig does. Time will tell whether Barbie’s critical and box-office performances will match the huge hype she received in the beginning.