The internet couldn’t get enough of Taylor Swift dancing at the VMA (and that Dylan O and Brian cameo)

Taylor Swift had a great night at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and the internet is totally living it. The pop star not only wore the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen, but also enjoyed the show with Dylan O’Brien. The two stars celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s short film/music video All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s version), which starred O’Brien. night.

Like me, people can’t forget her dress. I mean come on. She looks incredible. Many fans believe that the dress may be a sign that she is preparing to re-record her album Reputation. The dress looks like the jewelry she wore in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and Swift has a track record of throwing Easter eggs to her fans to figure out what her next project might be. Without going into guesses, right now I just can’t stop looking at what a gorgeous dress.

Dylan O’Brien seemed to be having as much fun as Swift. The cult duo was killing it by dancing to BLACKPINK’s rendition of their hit song “Pink Venom”. It looks like these two stayed close after the iconic music video “All Too Well”. I’m so glad to see that the Not Okay star is supporting Taylor on such an important evening for her.

BLACKPINK weren’t the only artists who got Taylor moving on Sunday. The singer “Cardigan” relaxed during Lizzo’s performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”. I’m begging these two iconic pop princesses to record a joint single for Swift’s new album. Imagine these two killing each other together during a stadium tour. Just take my money now.

Swift wasn’t going to stop. When Nicki Minaj started performing her 2010 hit “Super Bass”, the pop star couldn’t help but dance rap. I am creating a petition for Swift to immediately return her rap alter ego “T-Swizzle”.

Niki’s support didn’t end there. When Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, Swift called on other viewers to stand up for the hip-hop legend. I love it when women support women. She received support from Beyonce when Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at VMA 2009 (sparking a long-standing feud between Ye and Swift). I am glad that the singer pays in advance and supports another icon.

The night is not over yet for the “Shake It Off” singer, as she received the biggest award of the evening “Video of the Year” for “Everything Is Too Good (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version)”. In her acceptance speech (which she finished) She announced her 10th studio album (the 12th if you count her re-recording), which will be released on October 21. She later announced on Instagram that the album would be called Midnights. She’s so iconic for this, I can’t put up with it.

I’ve already started deciphering the post announcing her album to find out what might be in store for us Swifties. Meanwhile, there will (thankfully) be a lot of Taylor Swift content in the next couple of months. The star will also appear in David O’ russell’s Amsterdam, which will be released later this year. For more information about this and other films coming out this year, check out our 2022 movie schedule.