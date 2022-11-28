The Internet Can’t Get Enough of a Strange Dream Dream About Noah Beck and Bryce Hall

The Minecraft “Dream” star shared his wild dream of other influencers Noah Beck, Bryce Hall and Josh Richards… and the internet is enjoying it.

Dream is one of the most prominent Minecraft content creators on the internet, and after finally revealing his face to the world earlier this year, he is bigger than ever before.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Thus, Dream often starts appearing on Twitter because of the slightest word he says, but the last thing that makes him viral is not a hot shot or a cute photo of his cat Patch.

Instead, he shared a hilarious dream he recently had on Snapchat, in which TikTok’s main stars Noah Beck, Bryce Hall and Josh Richards participated, and the internet just can’t get enough of it (especially the fact that he used a filter to turn himself into a talking tampon, which fans humorously call a “drumpon”, and why not).

Dream shares Wild Dream with Noah Beck, Bryce Hall and Josh Richards

According to Dream, he was at the casino with Noah Beck, who behaved like an “asshole” in his dream.

“I think Noah Beck is a good guy, I don’t know, but he was an asshole,” he explained. “He stole everything from everyone, and everyone didn’t like him. I’m not sure why, but it’s just what happened. He was like a tough guy, he’s like a bully out there.”

To take revenge on Noah for his tyranny in the casino, Dream gathered all the elderly people he could find in the institution and launched a counterattack on the TikTok star, who hit him hard on the carpet.

Somehow Beck managed to figure out that Dream was behind all this, and he started beating him up, but fortunately for Dream, the police showed up and saved him from a social media celebrity.

That’s not all; the Dream says Bryce Hall and Josh Richards were sitting at the table to his left and warned him that Beck could escape from prison and get revenge. Anticipating this, Hall apparently suggested that Dream prepare for this upcoming fight, which marked the end of his crazy dream.

His subconscious hallucination subsequently went viral on the web, and netizens are delighted with the hilarious dream all over Twitter.

“I missed the part where Dream said it was a dream, so for a second I really thought he met Noah Beck and thought he was a *** asshole,” one user wrote.

i missed the part where dream said it was a dream so for a sec i really thought he met noah beck and thought he was an asshole — mel !🇲🇽 SD📌 (@smileydrms) November 26, 2022

“I wake up and why am I listening to Dream tell a story like a floating tampon about how he made old men beat Noah Beck for him,” another joked.

i wake up and why am i listening to dream tell a story as a floating tampon about how he made old people beat up noah beck for him pic.twitter.com/861adrX0re — noni ☾ (@noniblved) November 26, 2022

“Bryce Hall, who agreed to train Dream for a fight with Noah Beck, was not on my bingo card this year,” wrote another.

Bryce hall agreeing to train dream to fight noah beck was not on my bingo this year — Lucy ☘️🔥🍄 (@LucySwayy) November 26, 2022

At this point, it doesn’t look like Bryce, Noah, or Josh would react to Dream’s insane dream… but it would certainly make for an interesting storyline if Dream started participating in influence boxing. Dream vs Noah Beck, when?