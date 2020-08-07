The Intellivision Amico console is delayed until April 15

Among the video games that will be available on the new platform we can find Earthworm Jim 4 and Rigid Force Redux Ehanced.

Intellivision Entertainment LLC has confirmed the launch of Amico, a new console that will include a catalog with more than twenty video games. The company has entered into licensing agreements that allow it to nurture its new content system. Through a press release, it has been reported that Amico will be available from April 15, 2021 (it was previously scheduled for October 2020), although there is currently no confirmed price. What is known is that Earthworm Jim 4 and Rigid Force Redux Enhanced will be two of the products available.

The company has closed agreements with companies such as Mattel, Sesame Workshop and Usaopoly (The Op). In the first case, they will bring the Hot Wheels brand to their platform, while with the Sesame Street company they will dedicate themselves to launching educational video games based on this lucrative saga. Collaboration with The Op will provide them with the opportunity to adapt the Telestrations and Blank Slate board games. As if that weren’t enough, contracts have been signed with Major League Baseball, Evel Knievel and The American Cornhole League.

“The magic of Intellivision Amico is that we will bring together families and friends around video games,” something the world needs, according to the company. “These new games, games and collaboration agreements will be a vital part of this,” said Tallarico. Intellivision has also reached an agreement with GameStop, Amazon, Wallmart, Koch Media and other stores and distributors, with which they will reach more customers. Despite the coronavirus crisis, the goal remains to offer a quality product, according to the company.

All games confirmed for Intellivision Amico

Earthworm Jim 4

Sesame Workshop

Mattel Hot Wheels

Rigid Force Redux Enhanced

Telestrations

Blank Slate

Finnigan fox

Bomb Squad

Incan Gold / Diamant

Intellivision Monster Spades

Liar’s Says

Space Strike

Moon patrol

Evel knievel

Astrosmash

Intellivision ACL Cornhole

Missile command

Breakout

Intellivision Battle Tanks

Nitro Derby



