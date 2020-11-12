The Instagram home screen is changing! New update

The Instagram home screen undergoes a big change with the update. This new home screen, which was first controlled by users participating in the beta program, will now be available to all users. Inciting competition with TikTok-like short videos feature Reels, Instagram focuses on Reels and shopping feature for the new home page.

How will the Instagram home screen change with the update?

With the new update of Instagram, the location of the like button is moved from the bottom to the top. In other words, there will now be buttons with DM where you can see search and likes. It seems that the new post creation button is also at the top. However, for beta users, the search button has now been moved to the top.

The bottom part is the Reels tab and the Shopping tab. In fact, the Instagram Reels videos tab has been on many users for a long time. Now this feature will be available to everyone. You can come to this tab and watch the highlights of these short videos, or you can shoot such a video.

The Instagram shopping feature tab was previously in the discover section. With this new update, it has been added to the home page as a separate tab. In the Instagram shopping tab, it is possible to find stores and browse the posts selected by the editor. Again, in this tab, we see the guides feature.

With this feature, users with an Instagram business account can create a catalog by opening a store. Users can turn this catalog into a guide and make it accessible from the guides section.

The new feature is not yet defined for every account. It is reported that the Reels tab is currently added, but the Instagram shopping feature tab is not available to every user yet. How do you think the main screen change that came up with the new Instagram update? We are waiting your comments.



