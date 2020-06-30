The inspiring story of Super Junior’s Leeteuk. The leader of Super Junior is turning years, knows a little of his history as an idol to celebrate.

The leader of Super Junior has won the love of many fans with his charisma and talent, that’s why Leeteuk is celebrating another year of life today surrounded by the love and congratulations of his fans.

The 37-year-old idol was born in Seoul in 1983. He discovered his path in the entertainment world when he and his sister were walking through a popular neighborhood in Korea and was invited to audition at SM Entertainment.

After becoming a trainee under this company and participating in different projects, he was chosen as the leader for the group that SM would debut in 2005, Super Junior .

As his career progressed, Leeteuk discovered other talents that have led him to experience different facets in entertainment, as he has become a successful MC for different shows like M! Countdown, Star King and Super TV, in addition to leading various award shows.

His kind and fun personality has allowed his to maintain a good relationship with the Super Junior fans and all those who support his individual projects . Leeteuk has also stood out as one of the most beloved leaders among fans of idol groups.

In addition to his activities with SM Entertainment, Leeteuk opened his YouTube channel, where he already has 135,000 subscribers and presents very diverse content.

For this and more, ELF is celebrating Leeteuk’s birthday by leaving special congratulatory messages for this idol, remembering his best moments and his best qualities.

Another idol from the same company that turns birthday today is NCT’s Taeyong , don’t forget to congratulate both stars on your social networks.

