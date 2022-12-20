The Inside Joke From Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Became “Nervous” For The Young Actor Gregory Mann

Nicknames for your friends and colleagues can turn into a kind of jokes that evoke funny and pleasant memories. Actor Gregory Mann can confirm this, as his work on the release of the new film Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro gave the young actor one stupid story when it came to the Oscar-winning director. While the inside joke between them helped Mann to act as the titled wooden boy, it led to constant anxiety.

Sitting with Gregory Mann during Netflix’s Press Day (opens in new tab) for the studio’s animation award contender, I had to ask about a story I came across in my research for the film. According to legend, the young man needed to relax during some recording sessions of “Pinocchio”, and Guillermo del Toro knew what he needed for this job. Using his playful nature to his advantage, del Toro asked Mann to call him a blockhead whenever he felt he needed a joyful push.

Obviously, this will work, because Gregory Mann will do exactly that, which will make him feel comfortable enough to show his performance. But, as the young star told me during an interview with CinemaBlend, he still had a joke that made him think:

It’s actually very unnerving because I’m a little scared. If he calls me a “dummy” first, then I know I can call him the same, because every time I see him, it’s obvious that this happens for quite a long time between film festivals. But then the actual shooting ended quite a long time ago. So I have to make sure he calls me a fool first, because if I call Guillermo del Toro a fool and he forgets the joke, I’m in big trouble.

Imagining a scenario in which casually calling Guillermo del Toro a jerk when he’s not in on the joke absolutely sounds like a recipe for anxiety. The man behind such films as “The Labyrinth of the Faun”, the dilogy “Hellboy” and the winner in the nomination “Best Film of 2018” “The Shape of Water” is so respected and loved in the industry that the opportunity to call him by that name is a double—edged sword. It probably only adds to the nervousness of the moment when you consider that the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” saw Gregory Mann in his first major movie role.

So, recall that Mann played the main role in another film adaptation of the famous fairy tale by Carlo Collodi, which was headed by a man whose name appears in the title. And in the same project, circumstances prompted him to constantly call Guillermo del Toro a dummy. Nevertheless, despite all this pressure, the director’s trick worked, because Gregory Mann’s performance in Pinocchio is a vivid pleasure, as well as capturing more serious moments.

Walking the line between joy and horror, as del Toro has always done, Netflix’s adaptation of this time-tested story represents a darker twist than Disney’s interpretations. So calibrating the performances of this kind of killer talent is more important than ever for a movie like this. Now the question arises: did anyone else from the cast call Guillermo del Toro a dummy during the recording of their roles?

Depending on how well Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio handles the awards for the rest of this year’s cycle, we may see Gregory Mann and Guillermo del Toro reunite on Oscar night. If so, you can bet that this very topic will be on the table, and if we’re lucky, we’ll see them laughing together; which may or may not be because they greeted each other with the common nickname dummy.

Meanwhile, if you’re trying to watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, you won’t be a fool. That is, provided you have an active Netflix subscription on your chosen streaming device. If you are already a regular customer, pay attention to the new releases of Netflix until the end of this month and until January 2023!