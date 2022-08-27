The insanely cute clip in which Keanu Reeves tells Drew Barrymore that she can be a lover and a fighter is running around the internet again

Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for his witty phrases like “Great!” in the films about Bill and Ted or the memorable greeting of the E3 audience, calling it “breathtaking”, but in his interviews over the years, the Matrix actor has shown himself to be a wise man. A few months ago, he created a memorable moment on the Drew Barrymore series, and it looks like it’s becoming another special part of his legacy as the internet’s favorite boyfriend.

During the promotion of “The Matrix: Resurrection” back in December 2021, Keanu Reeves joined Drew Barrymore, and they participated in a charming talk show that made a splash a few months ago. This moment left such a mark that he is walking on the Internet again, now with a montage accompanying the video with pleasant music, which makes the interview even more wonderful.

Facebook Instagram Instagram cinephilpage made an edit, and the quote exploded again, appearing not only on Instagram, but also on Facebook. This is a great perspective and perhaps a good reminder for those who are busy with their day and scroll through the often negative Internet. Unsurprisingly, another Keanu Reeves moment is going viral.

The clip is taken from a segment of the show where Drew Barrymore asked the actor what he thought about whether he would tell anyone if he was cut in line. Keanu Reeves says it will be on a case-by-case basis, because sometimes people shorten the queue because they are late for a flight or have some other urgent problems.

Then the conversation turned to Drew Barrymore praising Reeves for his long-standing reputation, contrasting it with her own. Reeves talked about the positives of rebellion; it just depends on what she does with her “bite.” Barrymore said she doesn’t bite, she’s a bully and a lover, not a fight. This leads Reeves to this, which has gone viral, quote:

If you’re a lover, you have to be a fighter… because if you’re not fighting for your love, what kind of love do you have?

The best part of the video may be when Keanu Reeves seems a little nervous about his wisdom, gets up and walks away. Although he may not have been confident in his casual advice, he certainly resonates with many people and has already made talk show history.

Keanu Reeves has an incredible reputation: numerous moments in his career prove that he is a real guy. He recently gave part of his salary to Matrix: Resurrections for cancer research. Last month, Reeves also went viral by answering a series of questions from a 14-year-old boy who stopped him at the airport before answering questions in a friendly manner that made fan day.

Reeves will next appear in the 2023 film “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which will be released on March 24.