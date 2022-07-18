The ingenious trick of Halo Infinite Forge creates a flying saber

One smart Halo Infinite player was able to take control of a normally out-of-control Sabre car in the upcoming Forge Mode with a clever vehicle trick. The FSS-1000 Sabre aircraft was first introduced in Halo Reach 2010, where it was used by the UNSC during the Battle of the Limit, which took place many years before the story of Master Chief and his struggle against the Covenant and the Exiles. While the Halo series allowed players to commandeer vehicles of all factions, Sabre could only be used during one flight mission in Halo Reach and a similar mission in 2012’s Halo 4 involving a Broadsword fighter.

Sabre also cannot be selected in Halo’s proprietary multiplayer modes, but players could create this aircraft in Forge mode in Halo Reach after it was re-released as part of the updated Halo collection.: The Master Chief Collection in 2019. Forge was introduced in Halo 3. and remains popular, allowing players to edit existing maps to create their own battlefields for use in custom multiplayer matches. Some players have used updated Forge modes in parts such as Halo 5: Guardians to create an artful homage to films such as Star Wars, and one player even recreated a scene shown in the original demo of the Halo Infinite gameplay a couple of years ago. Some players have also used the Forge mode to control existing Halo vehicles in a new way, including flying the massive but usually landing heavy M313 recovery vehicle (or “Elephant” as it is affectionately called) in Halo 3.

Related: Halo Infinite Forge Mode Leak Demonstrates Weapon Modification

Youtuber and fan of Halo Unseen Halo figured out how to make the FSS-1000 Sabre fully controllable using several tricks in the Halo Infinite forge mode. Twitter user Rebs Gaming recently shared a video of Unseen Halo demonstrating how they did it, and explained that with the help of computer graphics artist Surasia, they were able to combine an existing Banshee model with Sabre to allow players to fly the latter. As shown in the Unseen Halo video, the new controllable Saber can take to the sky and perform barrels, but currently it still can’t turn.

Despite Forge’s huge popularity, last year’s Halo Infinite was initially released without Forge mode to prevent further delays. However, developer 343 Industries has promised that Forge Mode will be added to Infinite later with an update patch, and recent leaks have revealed the newest iteration of Forge’s improved weather effects and weapon modification features. There is currently no official release date for the Halo Infinite Forge mode, but the increase in these leaks may be a sign that the mode may appear in the near future.

Forge mode has always been a creative opportunity for players to do things they normally couldn’t do in Halo games, including driving vehicles that aren’t normally used in Halo story campaigns or multiplayer battles. While Unseen Halo’s approach to making Sabre playable by combining it with another aircraft is still rough in several areas, the fact that they were able to take control of the fighter in the upcoming Forge mode in Halo Infinite is an impressive project worth sharing with fans. soap opera.