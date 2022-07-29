The Infinite Family Tree: An Explanation of All the Brothers and Sisters of the Dream

The family tree of the Infinite is at the heart of the Sandman, which is centered around the activities of Dream and his siblings. Born of a romance between Night and Time, the Seven Infinite occupy a unique position in the reality of DC comics. The infinite ones are universal cosmic deities existing simultaneously in all multiverse. This is one thing that separates the Infinite from gods like Zeus and Thor, who can have countless options in reality.

As can be seen from the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman series, the Infinite are anthropomorphic personifications of concepts that, according to the general opinion of all cultures, should have a mind behind them. Although the power of each Infinite is immense, they stand apart from the gods, whose existence in DC Comics cosmology depends on the worship of mortal beings. The infinite are defined and shaped by intelligent life, but they do not require active devotion or reverence.

Each of the seven Infinites has responsibilities associated with their offices and the realm they rule, which exists as a reflection of themselves. The story of the Sandman mainly focuses on the Dream and its kingdom, the Dream, but reveals some details about the other Infinite as it develops. Here is a summary of all the Infinite and their areas of influence.

Dream/Sandman

The main character of the Sandman has more names and titles than his friends, but most often his name is the Dream of the Infinite or Morpheus. Sleep, the third oldest of the Infinite, appeared when the first intelligent life began to think about things beyond simple survival. He usually takes the form of a pale-skinned man with dark hair and dark eyes full of stars. Besides being the keeper of Dreams, he is also the Prince of Stories and the personification of the creative spirit. In his castle there is a library containing all the books ever written and all the stories that were ever invented, but were never written with a pen. Despite the changeable nature of his kingdom, Dream is the most adamant of the Infinite when it comes to the responsibility of his position.

Fate

Destiny is unique as the only one of the Infinite, created not for the Sandman by the author, and sometimes by the actor Neil Gaiman. Destiny was originally the host of a horror anthology comic Weird Mystery Tales, but has been transformed into the oldest of the Infinite and the personification of fate. Usually appearing as an eyeless monk in a hooded robe, he guards the Book of Fate, which is chained to his wrist, and he is tasked with tracking everything that has happened, is happening and will ever happen in the multiverse. He does this from his kingdom, the Garden of Diverging Roads, constantly walking along its labyrinthine paths, reading his book.

Death

The second oldest of the Infinite, Death is the busiest member of her family. In addition to the Dream, she most often appears from all the stories about the Infinite in the Sandman and has appeared several times in comics not written by Neil Gaiman. Her task is not only to guide all living beings to the afterlife that awaits them after death, but also to welcome a new life in the world after birth. Death takes the form of a teenage girl who prefers Gothic fashion, with a silver ankh serving as her symbol. Rumor has it that she takes mortal flesh for one day in every century to feel for herself what it’s like to have life and lose it. Her kingdom, when it was depicted, resembled a modern apartment, presumably because Death is always on the move and she does not need the huge dimensions that her brothers and sisters require.

Destruction

The middle child of the Infinite, portrayed in Neil Gaiman’s Netflix series The Sandman, Destruction is the personification of change and endings that lead to new beginnings. The destruction is notable for the fact that he is the only one of the Infinite who refused his duties. He did this in the 17th century, at the height of the Age of Reason, fearing that humanity would destroy itself with its newfound science. Since then, he has wandered the multiverse, taking part in various artistic endeavors to prove—at least to himself—that he can create things as well as destroy them. Usually taking the form of a tall, red-haired man with a beard and long hair, the current location of Destruction is unknown, and his kingdom is the only one that has not yet been depicted in any Sandman comics.

Desire

Desire is the only genderfluidic member of the Pantheon of Infinity, changing male and female forms at will. In this they can be compared to the gender fluidity of Loki from the Scandinavian pantheon. The function of Desire among the Infinite is to act as the personification of anything and everything that a person can desire, be it romance, lust or simple greed.