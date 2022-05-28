The infamous B.I.G. and Diddy were high on ecstasy in the “Hypnotize” music video

Legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G. died in 1997, just two weeks before the release of his hit album with the aptly named Life After Death. The album’s lead single “Hypnotize” remains one of Biggie’s biggest hits to this day, with a music video that was unforgettable — especially for Biggie himself, who was joined by his friend, recording executive Sean “Diddy” Combs for the video shoot.

Diddy starred in The Notorious B.I.G.’s music video for the song “Hypnotize”.

The friendship of Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G. dates back to the early 1990s. Biggie was at a crossroads in his personal life, he had to choose between selling drugs on the streets of Brooklyn and a career as a rapper on a permanent basis. He eventually decided to focus on music and team up with his friend Diddy, known at the time as Puffy.

Diddy reflected on the early days of friendship between him and Biggie in the 2021 Netflix documentary “Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell.” “I said to [Biggie], ‘You only have one way to sell drugs — in prison or dead,'” Diddy recalled. “I just said:”If you want to do [music], I need you to dedicate yourself to it. You can’t do both.” And he’s like, “No, I’m coming with you.”

In the mid-1990s, Biggie became one of the most popular new rappers in the world. In 1997, he was preparing for the release of his long-awaited second album Life After Death and shot a video clip for the main single “Hypnotize” with Diddy.

When Diddy looks back at the filming of Hypnotize, he remembers that he and Biggie had too much fun.

The infamous B.I.G. and Diddy were on ecstasy in the clip “Hypnotize”.

In May 2022, Diddy joined the conversation on Twitter Spaces in honor of Biggie’s 50th birthday. During the chat, which was also attended by Jay-Z and Fat Joe, Diddy revealed that he and Biggie first tried ecstasy on the set of the video “Hypnotize”.

“Oh, man, the video was funny,” Diddy thought. “It was the first time we both tried ecstasy. I mean, it was an experience, you know what I mean? Ayo, Biggie 50. Check it out, we have nothing to hide. It was a long time ago.”

“It was the first time,— he continued. “It was just a small bite, everything was fine. It was a small sip. But we were in a very high mood… On the day of his 50th birthday, I want you all to know this.”