The indie publisher plans to continue releasing its games for Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has achieved success thanks to a variety of games that were added to its library monthly. It’s not just AAA games that are doing well, such as Xbox’s own games. Indie games can reach a wide new audience, which can be hindered by a traditional release. The publisher of No More Robots, known for releases such as Descenders, Not Tonight, Hypnospace Outlaw and others, has found his partnership with Xbox to his liking. In fact, the next 12 months will be the most active No More Robots on Xbox Game Pass.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, No More Robots talked about their current relationship with Xbox and Xbox Game Pass plans for the future. In the first post reflecting how close the relationship is, No More Robots shared a photo of the publisher’s team with Xbox boss Phil Spencer. Spencer apparently visited the No More Robots headquarters in Manchester, UK to talk to the team. There are also hints that it was about the “future of video games” and the Xbox Game Pass.

As intriguing as the first Twitter post was, the second one is even more promising. No More Robots says that a big year is ahead, and the Xbox Game Pass will play an important role in this. In particular, No More Robots says it plans to release “more than half a dozen games” on Xbox Game Pass in the next 12 months.

To be clear, No More Robots does not explicitly state that these will be new games. Even if it’s all previously released games or a combination of previously released games and new ones, seven Xbox Game Pass add—ons from one publisher is an impressive offer. For an independent publisher, this is important and shows how much No More Robots believes in the service.

At the moment, No More Robots has released two games in 2022. These are Not Tonight 2 and TombStar, neither of which is included in the Xbox Game Pass. Two more games are tentatively planned for 2022: Spirittea and Fashion Police Squad. Fans of Hypnospace Outlaw will also hope that Dreamsettler and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer will fit into the No More Robot plan.

The announcement of No More Robots’ plans for the next 12 months is as surprising as it is exciting. The confidence that No More Robots must feel in its plan to announce this publicly shows what this deal must mean for the game’s publisher. Xbox probably appreciates this sentiment too, as it aims to add even more indie games to the Xbox Game Pass in the future.