The incredible car that Paulina Rubio drove for years

Paulina Rubio is one of the richest Mexican celebrities. Her net worth is $ 35 million, which places her at number 4 on the list of the 10 richest celebrities in Mexico.

The actress, singer, television presenter and businesswoman was also considered by Forbes magazine as one of the most powerful Mexican women between 2012 and 2013.

Precisely in those years she was seen in a gray Porsche Carrera S, which according to the site Atraccion360, was the car she was driving at the time.

Without a doubt, Paulina Rubio’s Porsche matches her vibrant personality as well as her always striking style.

Paulina Rubio does not usually show off her possessions on social networks. The singer likes to share moments with her children, vacations and concerts.



