The Increase in Bitcoin and Altcoins Continues!

With the increase that started the last day, the crypto money market turned its direction upwards and gained momentum. So much so that the leading cryptocurrency managed to rise above the $ 44,000 level again after the declines in the past days.

When we look at altcoins, many of them have been on the rise with the effect of the increase in BTC.

Here is the latest situation and current price levels in Bitcoin and altcoins;

Bitcoin Leaves $44,000 Behind

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, recorded great losses in value with the sharp drops. However, the flagship turned its direction up the other day and started a rapid increase.

With this increase in Bitcoin, the price rose from $ 42,000 to over $ 44,600. However, in Bitcoin (BTC), the increase continues for now.

On the other hand, if we look at critical levels for Bitcoin, BTC may face resistance on the upside at $44,200. However, the first major resistance is near the $44,500 level.

A clear move above the $44,500 resistance area could push the price higher. The next major resistance is near $45,000, above which a break could push the price higher towards the $45,500 level.

So much so that as of the moment the content was written, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to trade at $44,033, with an increase of 1.08% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What is the Latest Situation in Altcoins?

The price increase in Bitcoin has also positively affected altcoins. So much so that with the action of BTC, many altcoins gained momentum and started an increase.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has increased by 4% in the last 24 hours and managed to rise above the $3,100 level.

Looking at Binance Coin (BNB), the popular altcoin continues to trade at $437, up 1.67% in the last 24 hours. In addition, Ripple (XRP) is changing hands at $0.83, gaining 11.27% in the last 24 hours.

In other altcoins in the top 10, the situation is as follows;

Cardano (ADA) is up 2.08% in the last 24 hours at $1.09, Solana (SOL) is up 1.26% at $102.45 in the last 24 hours, Avalanche (AVAX) is up 11.80% in the last 24 hours at $93.97 and Terra (LUNA) ) continues to trade at $56.24, up 1.91% in the last 24 hours.