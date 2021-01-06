The Inconsistent Mistakes in Sabrina’s Story

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina is more than enough to run her own series as she is a very complex and well developed character. However, not all aspects of its characterization make sense. What elements of Sabrina Spellman’s character are illogical?

Their education

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sabrina is still young when she decides to attend the Academy, and it is good that Sabrina’s aunts did not pressure her to leave the mortal world but the fact that the daughter of the devil is so far behind in her magical education it’s amazing.

It is strange that Lucifer from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina did not intervene or try to manipulate Sabrina, having a clear desire for her, to join the wizarding world a little before her.

Did it show the aftermath of angelic power?

Probably not being in the witch realm that long, Sabrina from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may not have been as prone to her other powers, however it is alarming that she has never shown a sequel to the divine power that is with her.

Why has the Dark Lord never appeared before?

Sabrina is Lucifer’s daughter in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, he wants to marry her and planned to make her queen of hell. So it’s hard to understand why she wasn’t such an interventionist father.

Although she is a teenager when she finds out about all this in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it is strange that Lucifer allowed Sabrina so much freedom that she would grow up and become the type of person who would do anything to defeat him instead of being by his side. .