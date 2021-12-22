The Importance Of Soft Skills In 2022: Education Far Beyond College

Soft Skills: The answer that appears on Google when we seek to know the difference between soft and hard skills is that hard skills are technical skills, and soft skills are behavioral skills. Hard skills can be proven through diplomas, certificates, tests, courses, among other practical ways and are usually included in the curriculum. Soft skills, on the other hand, are more difficult to be perceived or evaluated at first.

And it was this bias of evaluating hard skills that a recruiter looked for when looking for a professional to fill a job vacancy. As in a cake recipe, companies were looking for the right formula for the ideal professional. It needed to contain the necessary and expected expertise, proven on paper or in practical tests. Little was considered for human and behavioral competences.

Luckily, that has changed. And, luckily, don’t understand that hard skills have lost their value and are no longer considered, but that, today, soft skills have gained strength and are a decisive point in most selection processes.

92% of recruiters see soft skills as as or more important than hard skills

See the change: It was found in a recent study by LinkedIn that 92% of recruiters see soft skills as as or more important than hard skills. In addition, 89% of respondents see the lack of soft skills as one of the main reasons for not hiring.

LinkedIn human resources director for Latin America, Alexandre Ullmann, says that it is essential to develop Soft skills for a professional to increase their chances of being hired or promoted.

Also on the subject, Gallup, a US opinion polling company, found that 91% of employers agree that “to succeed in their companies, a candidate’s demonstrated ability to think critically, communicate clearly and resolve complex problems is more important than your undergraduate degree.” Therefore, it is more than clear that soft skills are observed, valued and are decisive points in selection processes. But, is it possible that in the academic scope these competences are being improved?