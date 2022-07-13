The images of NASA’s first Webb Telescope are breathtaking — see for yourself

NASA has released the first set of deep space images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which allow for a more detailed and detailed look at cosmic wonders such as the Southern Ring Nebula, the stellar nursery in the Keel Nebula and a group of galaxies called the Stefan Quintet. A day earlier, US President Joe Biden removed the covers from the first full-color image taken by the Marquee Telescope.

Touted as the highest-resolution infrared image of the universe to date, it provides a glimpse of a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723. Thousands of galaxies are collected in one image, and the image actually shows the aforementioned galactic cluster as it looked. approximately 4.6 billion years ago. NASA scientists hope that Webb’s mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI) will reveal even more secrets as it collects data in the mid-infrared range.

While this single image was stunning in itself, NASA has finally shared new images taken by the flagship Deep space Observatory. The most incredible image of NGC 3324 in the Keel nebula, taken in the infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum, shows areas that have remained hidden until now. Popularly known as Cosmic Rocks, mountain and valley formations are actually the outer edges of a gas cavity inside the pocket of NGC 3324, located about 7,600 light-years away from us. Just to give an idea of how massive these structures are, the highest peaks that appear in the images reach seven light-years. In the center of the bubble are massive young stars, spreading intense waves of ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds across the region. The image also captures protostellar jets, which are cylindrical structures formed from matter moving at supersonic speed, and are usually considered as indicators of star formation activity. Users who want to check all the images themselves can go to the gallery published on James Webb’s website.

Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the planetary nebula, the Southern Ring @NASAWebb shows a dying star hidden by dust and layers of light. Find out about the latest performance of this star on the page https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ

— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

The best view of the Universe

JWST also took a picture depicting the Stefan Quintet, a group of five galaxies entangled in galactic interaction, captured in their most detailed form ever. The image, consisting of more than 150 million pixels and consisting of more than 1,000 individual frames, covers an area equivalent to one-fifth of the diameter of the Moon. Touted as the largest image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, it shows millions of young stars and stellar nurseries, as well as matter in motion due to the gravitational pull created by interacting galaxies. It also shows the galaxy NGC 7318B, rapidly making its way through the cluster. The galactic quintet includes the galaxy NGC 7319, in the center of which is a supermassive black hole that is almost 24 million times heavier than the Sun and absorbs material at a rate equivalent to the energy of 24 billion Suns.

The ambitious telescope also photographed the Southern Ring nebula with stunning detail. The infrared image also shows a group of distant galaxies in the background. The image of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, located about 2500 light-years from Earth, clearly shows two constituent stars and light layers, as well as a second star surrounded by dust. The NIRCam system aboard the James Webb Space Telescope also unraveled “extremely thin rays of light around the planetary nebula,” punching holes in the surrounding cloud of dust and gas.