The image shows how the Golden Ring works in a slot machine

These days, arcade cabinets are often seen as remnants of the past. Rarely does a person get the main gaming experience by going to a local slot machine hall and throwing change into the Street Fighter 2 closet until his pockets are empty. However, even despite the simplicity and improved performance of the game on a home console or PC, some gamers still strive to have their own themed arcade machines. From the non—standard GTA Vice City arcade machine to some expensive nostalgic machines, there is an increase in the number of gamers on social networks who either return old equipment to work or make their own cabinets.

Now one gamer is showing off his arcade machine, which runs Elden Ring. There is nothing strange in the fact that a modern game illuminates the old screens of slot machines. Previously, one Starfield fan developed his own arcade machine concept based on the game. With the creation of arcade slot machines to order, they can allow you to play almost any game using a joystick.

Reddit user Linophryne demonstrated the Elden Ring start screen running on their slot machine. Unfortunately, the cabinet is not designed for the latest FromSoftware role-playing game, but instead looks like a non-standard machine with a Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition theme. Nevertheless, fans in the comments to Linofrin’s post found it impressive to see how Elden Ring works on an arcade machine. Some asked if the buttons on the case would be compatible with the Elden Ring, to which Linofrin replied that the buttons work when connected to a USB controller.

I couldn’t resist. from Eldenring

After learning that Elden Ring can be played on an arcade machine, fans demanded that Linophryne conduct a full walkthrough on the equipment. Often in games like Elden Ring and the Soulsborne franchise in general, some players like to go through the game with increasingly complex or strange methods. For example, one Dark Souls player managed to defeat the Shelter Demon by singing, and another defeated the final boss by using a dance floor.

To any nostalgic Elden Ring fan hoping to see an arcade version of the game with older graphics, unfortunately, it seems that the game will look the same on Linofrin’s office as on modern consoles. Nevertheless, a lot of demaking efforts were made for Elden Ring: one fan remade the entire game in the style of a Game Boy, and a YouTuber demonstrated what Lands Between might look like on the SNES.

Elden Ring has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.