The image of the James Webb Telescope looks like a Skyrim menu

Over the past few days, new images of space taken by the James Webb Telescope have appeared on the web. It is designed to capture images and light 100 times fainter than that captured by the Hubble Telescope, resulting in more beautiful images that scientists say are full of important data. It will be interesting to see how this will affect astronomy, but the images have appeared in another community: Skyrim.

Skyrim is one of the most recognizable games of all time, and even those who are not part of the community probably heard about it and knew, if not more. It’s easy to see Skyrim in almost everything, whether it’s game design or something else, but at least one image taken by the James Webb Telescope seems to be taken straight from the game.

As many netizens have shared, perhaps one of the most beautiful images is the Keel Nebula. It is located approximately 8,500 light-years from Earth and is part of the Keel-Sagittarius arm of the Milky Way galaxy. Looking at this image, it’s easy to link it to the Skyrim level-up menu. As many fans know, leveling up in Skyrim leads them to a menu of constellations using different colors and the like.

It should be noted that constellations in Skyrim often form things like an anvil or magic symbols, so this is not an exact 1:1 ratio for comparison. But the colors and design of this Skyrim level-up menu undoubtedly look like a snapshot of the Keel nebula. It should be noted that this menu has been compared to Hubble Telescope images in the past, so this is not entirely surprising.

It is not known whether Bethesda intentionally used Hubble Telescope images as inspiration for this level-up menu, but in any case, the Hubble Telescope did not make such enhanced images. At the very least, it seems that Bethesda got away with enough color play for Skyrim to be compared to these Webb Telescope images more than 10 years later.

Now Bethesda is hard at work on its first new IP in many years, Starfield, a sci-fi space adventure. It’s no secret that Bethesda has been wanting to create a space sci-fi game for many years, so any inspiration here is not surprising. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how many achievements in real astronomy and science are used in Starfield. After all, one player recently reconstructed the Starfield map using real-world stars, but nevertheless, the images of the Webb Telescope amazed many, including Skyrim fans.

Skyrim is already available on all major platforms.