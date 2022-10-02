The image of Ruth Moshner from “The Singer in the Mask” annoys fans

Ruth Moshner (46) could hardly win the hearts of the audience with her outfit. On Friday evening, a new season of the popular show council The Masked Singer started. The first celebrity was the presenter Katya Burkard (57 years old), who was hiding under a broccoli costume. Many viewers recognized the blonde in advance, but Ruth Moshner’s advice was wrong. Ruth’s outfit also caused a stir—but not in a positive way.

The 46-year-old man appeared in the image of a silver disco ball. Unfortunately, the memorable outfit did not appeal to most fans. “I keep asking myself which is more embarrassing: Ruth Moshner’s outfit or broccoli?” or, “With all due respect, but what Ruth is wearing… I don’t even know how to express it without being too insulting,” were some of the many critical comments on Twitter.

The unusual robe from designer Marina Hormanseder also seemed to appeal to some viewers. “What an outfit. Wow!”, among other things, wrote a follower under the video on Ruth’s Instagram, in which she proudly wears a sparkling garment.v