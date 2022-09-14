The image compares the locations of Red Dead Redemption 2 with their real sources of inspiration

Rockstar has never been shy about drawing inspiration from the real world when developing its game worlds, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is no different, as one player points out in a Reddit post comparing some of these locations. The game iteration of the American Old West is full of attractions and places for which players can easily find inspiration with a quick online search. However, one player tried to save his Red Dead teammates time by sharing images of four real places and their respective counterparts that can be seen in the fictional gaming states of New Austin and others.

A compilation of the images was published in the official Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit by SigmaWhoLoveModernity, which focuses on the four most attractive attractions created by Rockstar in the game. Sigma has added images of real locations for game locations so that other users can see how Rockstar’s opinion compares with real places and attractions, thanks to the game’s photo mode.

The first was a mountain range in the fictional state of Ambarino, the northernmost state of the game, which Sigma compares to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The state gets a little more love from Sigma by comparing Kotorra Springs in Red Dead Redemption 2 to Yellowstone National Park, which also stretches into Montana and Idaho. Arizona also draws some attention to Mesa del Sol in a game that serves as an analogue to the striking Monument Valley and its towering sandstone hills.

However, some players may argue that the most important of the locations chosen by Sigma is Braithwaite Manor, given its importance to the game’s plot. The estate is home to one of the Van Der Linde gang’s key rivals, the Braithwaite family, who play an important role in the gang’s final days. As for the game’s inspiration from the real world, the Oak Alley Plantation is still standing after almost two centuries and is a protected historical landmark in Louisiana.

These are just four of the many places in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 that draw clear inspiration from iconic locations in the south and west of the United States. Cities like New Orleans, Blackwater and Tombstone, as well as places like Yosemite and American Stonehenge are just some of the places not mentioned in the Sigma message that players can find in the game world. The same is true for many of the game’s characters, such as Professor Marko Dragic, who serves as the game’s version of Nikola Tesla.

Given Rockstar’s tendency to create game worlds inspired by real places, this trend is likely to continue in the studio’s next game, which was recently confirmed to be Grand Theft Auto 6. It just becomes a question of where the game will evolve. Whether it’s revisiting your favorite cities like Liberty City, inspired by New York, or something completely new.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One.