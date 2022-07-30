The Illuminati scene in Doctor Strange 2 was originally much shorter

Sochitl Gomez says that the Illuminati scene in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness should have been shorter. The actress plays one of the newest MCU heroes, America Chavez, jumping through the multiverse. Making her debut in the film “Doctor Strange 2” directed by Sam Raimi, America teamed up with Doctor Strange to fight Wanda Maximoff, who completely adopted her villainous image of the Scarlet Witch after she was spoiled by Darkhold.

In addition to the battle with sorcerers, Doctor Strange 2 also plunged deeper into the multiverse, as the name suggests. This meant watching the main characters of the film traveling through various realities, such as Earth-838, where the Illuminati team existed. Marvel Studios took this opportunity to have fun with the cast of the band by making some exciting cast choices. For example, John Krasinski played Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four. In the end, the Illuminati were mercilessly killed by the Scarlet Witch, which was perhaps the most debatable and controversial moment in the film.

It turns out that Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness originally had a much shorter role for the Illuminati. In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Gomez revealed that the sequence was expanded during the reshoots. Read her full story below:

Well, it’s actually funny because the Illuminati sequence was much shorter in the original script, and it wasn’t really until after re-filming that the Illuminati got a bigger scene. I was probably one of the few who saw the Illuminati coming every day, and it was a lot of work for the props team!

In November 2021, news broke about the reshoots of Doctor Strange 2, which became a cause for concern for some. As star Benedict Cumberbatch said at the time, the extra work was mainly due to scheduling conflicts with some actors during the main filming. Given Gomez’s new comments, it makes sense that it would be quite difficult to line up all the stars who were hired for the role of Illuminati from Earth-838, given that they were all also busy with their respective projects. Hayley Atwell, Anson Mount, Lashana Lynch and Patrick Stewart also participated in the episode sequence. What’s curious here is that Marvel Studios always intended to involve the team longer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it had to scale back during the original production just to find a way to make the logistics work during re-shoots.

Now it’s curious what the original Doctor Strange scene looked like in the Illuminati Madness Multiverse. The final version of the film may have introduced the team enough to give each participant their time in the spotlight without overloading the plot. Anything even shorter than that would seem rushed and would leave some Illuminati members dismissive. Thus, despite the negative connotation of the idea of remaking blockbusters, in many cases they are ultimately for the better.