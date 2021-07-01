The Idol: HBO’s New Series Will Star The Weeknd

The Idol: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, is slated to star in HBO’s new series The Idol. Executive produced by Sam Levinson, known for his work on the acclaimed Euphoria, the American singer will also produce and co-write the show.

According to Deadline, the plot will explore the story of a pop singer who begins a relationship with the owner of a club in Los Angeles. After taking on the romance, the character will discover several dark secrets of her boyfriend, who hides his true identity: he is the leader of a secret cult.

Last night (29) the singer confirmed his participation in the HBO project through a post on his Instagram profile. In the comments, fans were eager to check out the artist’s performance.

No further information has been released by the US television channel about the cast and premiere of the program. Speculation revolves around that The Weeknd may play the singer’s mysterious boyfriend.

The series’ technical sheet will feature Levinson, Tesfaye and Reza Fahim in co-creation; Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Aaron L. Gilbert and Mary Laws in production; and Joseph Epstein as the project’s showrunner.

Learn more about The Weeknd, the singer who will star in the new HBO series

The Weeknd began to be noticed by the public in 2010, when they made several songs available on YouTube anonymously, just with his artistic name. Since then, the Canadian singer has released 4 critically acclaimed albums.

After Hours, their most recent work, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and became, at that time, the biggest selling album in its release week. Some songs from the project, such as “Blinding Lights”, remained for months in the charts of several countries.

Abel’s debut on television is seen by his audience as a great novelty, since so far the singer has only acted in his music videos.

So stay tuned for news from The Idol!