The identity of Playstation: the alien, the Rubius

Sony kicks off the new generation by connecting with everything that stands out on the Internet, but also with a tribute to its history.

When Playstation arrived as a new contender in the world of consoles, many things changed. Especially in the forms. Nintendo and SEGA had spent years competing with ads focused on power, on the melee comparison. These games are not for children, some said. These are impossible on any other console, others said. They even made tables with specifications that we barely understood. And Sony arrived. And we were planted by an alien girl on televisions. We didn’t understand it either, but it attracted attention. A lot.

With Playstation, Sony introduced a much more mature advertising and marketing concept. He no longer paid attention to standing out with a game, compared to the one next door. Because Playstation did not want to go to the public next to it. I wanted to open horizons. There is no doubt that Sony’s experience in other sectors, such as music, helped to create a different discourse than what we were used to.

That language, that type of message, has evolved. And this week, with the launch of PS5, the biggest investment from Sony we have seen in a short called Unlimited Access. Regardless of what the proposal likes or dislikes, the truth is that in the same way that Sony knew in 94 how to target young audiences, in 2020 the company has chosen the two keywords in the Internet age: reach ( reach) and visibility. El Rubius, Grefg, WillyRex, Mangel and Ibai have more than 70 million subscribers on YouTube. And despite that, and although that is the case, there are millions who will also see that video and will not even know who they are. That is why there are also Pedrerol, Broncano, Joaquín Reyes, Santiago Segura or Michelle Jenner, among others. To many it seems a genius. To others, version 2.0 of the Campofrío ad. But the impact is undeniable. Another issue is so much hype for so little console in store, but this is a long-distance race and the claim, one more boost for a desired purchase, especially when there is a shortage.

Visibility and reach: these have been the two goals of the PS5 campaign. But the real revolution is presented by a nice robot pre-installed in the console

Sony wants everyone, digital and analog, to know that the PS5 has arrived. In the same way that it evoked a larger audience in ’94, it amplifies the strategy here. And drop some stumbling blocks from the past. From the generation it begins when we say it from PS3 to what a PS5 is going to transmit to you. And here comes the identity forged over 26 years: Astro’s Playroom.

Many times we talk about that beyond numbers and power, that which in the nineties seemed to be the only really important thing, what defines generations of consoles are what they give us. And PS5, which in terms of numbers and characteristics lags behind its competitor, is presented with Astro’s Playroom integrated into the console as an essential experience to meet the true new generation: the DualSense. At home they did not believe me when I said that you noticed, on the controller, that it was raining in a phase of the game. Until they caught it and checked it out. Or that the triggers pulled in depending on what situations. Or that the sound also moves to one side and the other of the controller.

But Astro’s Playroom is also a tribute to the identity of Playstation. A wonderful journey in which we feel we are faced with something unique because of the command, while we review a story that many times we do not remember. The constant winks that have defined the console (Devil May Cry, The last of Us, Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima, Medievil, Siren, Final Fantasy VII, Silent Hill 2 …), the discoveries in the form of artifacts (I didn’t even remember anymore the mouse that was published more than twenty years ago or the PSP Go) and a mural that we are building that reviews the history of the company. From the first PSX to the last. With your controls. Your accessories. All with great taste, aware that yes, it will never be as veteran as other historical ones, but at the same time showing off its legacy, just as important as others for millions of players.

Through Astro we enter the generation with the DualSense, we remember where we come from -the final boss is a real hoot- and we honor five generations of desktop consoles. Sony’s identity is also this. If you ask me if I prefer that it be Rubius who explains the benefits of the controller or that it be Astro Bot, I’ll take the second. Because as in 94, Sony has understood that power is already presupposed, and that the new generation arrives for what we can feel. And in that, Astro’s Playroom is the way. Above Rubius, Grefg and Pedrerol.



