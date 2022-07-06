The idea of a spin-off about Voldemort from “Harry Potter” is not for all ages

Rafe Fiennes shares his rather unique concept of the Harry Potter spin-off Voldemort. Charming the audience for more than 20 years, the Harry Potter films not only brought the young stars great fame, but also made this series one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. First released in 2001, the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” introduced the audience to Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, a boy who survived, and his fate will one day collide with the dark Lord Voldemort, who left him an orphan in infancy.

Although Fiennes has played several prominent roles throughout his career, for some he is best known for his role as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films. Having first appeared as a terrifying villain in the 2005 film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Fiennes played this character throughout the rest of the series. Since the Harry Potter series came to its epic conclusion more than 10 years ago, viewers have long been calling for the revival of the much-loved series, and Fiennes previously discussed his desire to play Voldemort again, sharing that he feels affection for him. for the character.

In a recent interview with The List to discuss his latest project “The Forgiven” with his film partner Jessica Chastain, Fiennes once again discusses returning to the role of Lord Voldemort. When asked directly if he would play this character again, he offers his not-so-PG-13 concept of a spin-off about Voldemort, which will focus on the villain’s relationship with his new wife, and Chastain will play this role. The actor then offers some interesting ideas on how magic can play a role in a couple’s relationship. Check out the Fiennes and Chastain discussion below.

Fiennes: I think Voldemort should reappear, and there should be Voldemort’s fiancee, played by Jessica.

CHASTAIN: Good. But then will it be a love match?

Fiennes: I think so. It would be very difficult. That would be an obsession. They would hate each other. Then they will come together with incredible spells. They would have amazing sex and then their traumatic breakup. They used their magic to manipulate each other and fall in love with each other.

Chastain: Sounds very exciting. It may not be suitable for children, but who cares?

Fiennes: Who cares? Right.

Fiennes’ unique idea puts Voldemort at the forefront and offers a different look at the character, different from the one used by fans of the Harry Potter franchise. As the main antagonist in the Harry Potter films, Voldemort has since become a staple of pop culture thanks to his creepy skeletal appearance, which makes him one of the most recognizable characters in the franchise. In honor of Fiennes’ career as a whole, a video recently surfaced featuring Voldemort in films such as Schindler’s List and The Grand Budapest Hotel, with some ridiculously funny results.

It’s fair to assume that Fiennes is probably asked quite often about returning to the role of Someone Who cannot be called by name, so it’s certainly funny to see that this time the actor gave not very serious meaning to his answer. Despite the somewhat strange nature of Fiennes’ idea, probably many would be interested in a spin-off in which the character of Voldemort is explored more deeply, plus the actor’s choice of Chastain as his film partner for this project is also likely to be well received. After the rough box office of Fantastic Beasts 3, the future of any further Harry Potter spin-offs has not yet been decided, although it’s fair to say that, no matter what, Fiennes’ idea may remain on the shelf for a while.