Content Warning: The following article contains references to forced prostitution

Finnick Odair was a tribute to District 4 in the saga The Hunger Games, and his victory in the 65th annual Hunger Games was secretly even sadder than Finnick’s story at first glance. Finnick, played by Sam Claflin since “The Hunger Games: And the Flame Will Break Out,” befriended Katniss and Pete 10 years after his own victory, forming an alliance for the third quarter of Quell. Although Finnick’s backstory is not as detailed in the movie universe, the books offer a deeper insight into Finnick’s victory in the Hunger Games, highlighting the secretly sadder story hidden beneath the surface.

The films reveal Finnick’s strengths and weaknesses regarding the Hunger Games. One thing Haymitch Abernathy—winner of the 50th Hunger Games and mentor to Katniss and Pete from District 12-points out is that Finnick’s main strength is water. Finnick is described as a strong water fighter, and his only weakness in Quarter Quell manifests itself in the form of another tribute mag from District 4, Finnick’s own mentor 10 years ago. However, Finnick is strong in water combat, in which a secretly more tragic backstory is revealed.

The weapon that Finnick has exceptional abilities is a trident, especially when paired with a net. Finnick won his games by trapping his enemies in a net before impaling them with his trident. However, in fact, Finnick Oder was given a trident with which he won his game as a sponsorship gift, which the main character Katniss Everdeen regards as one of the most expensive sponsorship gifts ever seen at the Games. Sponsored gifts are usually presented by Capitol members who favor certain fighters, which means that Finnick’s expensive gift reflects his appeal to many Capitol members. One of the most tragic things about Finnick’s story is that after winning the Hunger Games at just 14, President Snow forced him into prostitution to exploit the Capitol’s obsession with him, threatening the lives of Finnick’s family members if he didn’t comply. Thus, the Capitol sponsors Finnick trident, which makes his victory even more tragic. This is because there is a very real chance that the sponsors gave Finnick the trident, realizing that the villainous President Snow could potentially force Finnick to participate in this scenario if he wins the 65th game, since it is unlikely that Finnick Odair is the only Hunger Games winner that Snow goes through this ordeal.

Another reason could be that the wealthy Capitol members only wanted to see the tribute they had put on the victory, and therefore sent him a gift to ensure that it would happen. In any case, this makes Finnick’s story much more tragic than it was without this detail. Instead of Finnick Oder winning his Hunger Games thanks to his popularity and charisma combined with his fighting skills, there is a very real possibility that he won simply because the members of the Capitol, and perhaps even President Snow himself, wished for it thanks to their sponsorship gifts for their own cruel late gain.

The Hunger Games franchise demonstrated especially well the class division between the Capitol and the districts that fueled the Hunger Games, both in terms of tribute and in terms of the amount of work. The Capitol has often been portrayed as a rich paradise filled with plentiful food, a comfortable life and complete disregard for those in distress in the Panem country. Given this, it’s possible that Capitol members simply saw Finnick as someone who could be exploited and abused, so they helped him win the 65th Hunger Games to achieve their goals. If this is the case, then it is safe to say that the already tragic backstory of Finnik Odair has become much sadder in the world. The Hunger Games.