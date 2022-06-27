The Hunger Games prequel starred Jason Schwartzman in a role related to the main character from the original films

When it was announced at the end of April that the upcoming prequel to The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, would be released in 2023, it was unexpected news, given that no actors were involved in the production. Well, the situation has changed a lot in the weeks since then, and the latest news should only serve to ensure that fans are delighted with the film. Lionsgate has officially announced that Jason Schwartzman is the latest star to sign up for the upcoming blockbuster, and he will play a role that seems perfect to him.

The studio officially announced that Schwartzman signed a contract for the role of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman. If that last name sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’re thinking of Caesar Flickerman, who was memorably portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the first four Hunger Games films. “Lucky” Flickerman is Caesar’s ancestor, and he will be featured in the film as the host of the 10th Hunger Games.

