The “Hunger Games” prequel received a “Suicide Squad” star in a big role

Seven years have passed since the main saga of The Hunger Games, dedicated to Katniss Everdeen Jennifer Lawrence, ended with Mockingjay – Part 2, but next year we will mark our cinematic return to Panem. “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds, Snakes, and Snakes” rewinds the clock back six decades to explore the origins of Coriolanus Snow, with Billy the Kid’s Tom Blyth playing a younger version of the character played by Donald Sutherland in the original Hunger Games films. . Blyth leads a huge cast, in which now the main role is played by the star of “Suicide Squad” Viola Davis.

Viola Davis will appear in the film “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” as the main game developer Volumnia Gallia. In other words, it is Gall who designs, plans and controls what happens in the arena during the 10th Hunger Games. In the official announcement that Davis will join the team, Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said that the “formidable and powerful” presence of the actress in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will “add complexity and threats to this story.” and director Francis Lawrence, who previously directed “And the Flame will Break Out” and both parts of “Mockingjay,” said the following about Davis’ character:

Dr. Gall is as cruel as she is inventive, and as intimidating as she is formidable. Snow’s acumen as a politician develops in no small part due to his experience of dealing with her as the most influential figure in the games.

That’s not all…