The “Hunger Games” prequel just got a Euphoria star in the role of A+

The Hunger Games prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” has started to gain stars, and so far Rachel Zegler’s breakthrough “West Side Story” has been the biggest success. Not anymore. The latest addition to the upcoming 2023 film is one of the fan-favorite stars of one of the biggest television and streaming shows Euphoria. Lionsgate has just announced that they’ve cast Hunter Schafer in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it’s a key role that’s exciting.

Hunter Schafer memorably played Jules in “Euphoria” for two seasons of the popular HBO series. Jules is the love interest of Ryu Zendai and often finds himself at the center of riots in the series. According to a Lionsgate press release, Schafer will play Tigris Snow, the cousin of young Coriolanus Snow and confidante throughout the prequel.

That’s not all…