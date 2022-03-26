The Hunger Games: How Are The Actors Ten Years After The First Movie?

The Hunger Games: Directed by Gary Ross, The Hunger Games was originally released in 2012, starting a highly successful film franchise from novels written by Suzanne Collins. Interestingly, some of the main cast members ended up standing out a lot with their characters and gaining increasingly daring roles in television and film.

Below, you can revisit some of them, discovering what other projects they were involved in after participating in the first film in the franchise — which this year completes ten years of production.

Check out!

Jennifer Lawrence

After playing Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence continued to shine in several projects, such as Bright Side (2012), which won her an Oscar for Best Actress in 2013. She also joined the cast of X- Men: First Class, as well as its sequels, playing the mutant Mystique and starring Mother! (2017), by Darren Aronofsky.

With David O. Russell, she also starred in American Hustle (2013) and Joy: The Name of Success (2015), roles that also earned her Oscar nominations. Her last film was Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, released in 2021.

Josh Hutcherson

Starting his career at the age of 11, Josh Hutcherson was already consolidated when he received the invitation to play the young Peeta Mellark in Lionsgate’s dystopian franchise.

Very famous for his work in films such as ABC do Amor (2005), Zathura (2005) and Bridge to Terabithia (2007), after The Hunger Games, the actor was in a few productions, including Disaster Artist (2017), in addition to the Future series. Man and Ultraman.

Liam Hemsworth

Born in Australia and surrounded by brothers who also pursued an artistic career, Luke Hemsworth couldn’t escape his vocation. However, until joining the cast of The Hunger Games he had only stood out with The Last Song (2010), a film based on the book of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, which he starred alongside his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

However, after bringing Gale Hawthorne to life, other interesting roles appeared in series and films such as The Elephant Princess and Most Dangerous Game.

Willow Shields

At the time of filming, the actress was only twelve years old and played Primrose Everdeen, the sister of Katniss, who manages to get rid of an unexpected participation in the games of that era. She also played Prim in all the sequels, gaining more prominence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. Now 21, Shields has pursued an acting career, her last work being in the Netflix series Spinning Out, released in 2020.