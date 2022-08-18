The Hulk woman undergoes a review bombardment

Summary review sites have struggled for years with “bombardment of reviews” campaigns, with these efforts usually focused on new releases of video games. However, there were times when movies and TV shows also fell victim to the bombardment of reviews. And that’s exactly what seems to be happening with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel cinematic universe series on the Disney+ streaming service.

The premiere of the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” took place today, August 18, on Disney+ and received mostly positive reviews from critics. There were some complaints about the show’s computer graphics and banal MCU-style humor, but Tatiana Maslany’s game was well received. Despite this, various sites were bombarded with extremely negative reviews about the Hulk Woman, and some of them were published even before the premiere of the show on Disney +.

Negative user reviews of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law can be seen on various sites on the Internet, including IMDB and Metacritic. On IMDB, almost 2,500 people gave the Female Hulk the lowest rating. On Metacritic, various users put the show 0/10. There seems to be some effort being made to combat negative user reviews, as the show has since received a flood of reviews that give it top marks, even though it’s just a bombardment of reviews in the other direction. Needless to say, fans should take these She-Hulk user reviews with a high degree of skepticism, both positive and negative.

The negative discourse on the web seems to focus on the portrayal of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in The Hulk Woman show, the show’s attempts to make jokes and computer graphics. There are those who are also not impressed with the story of the Hulk Woman, but while only the first episode is available, it’s too early to talk about this particular aspect. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have a total of nine episodes before it ends, and the last episode will premiere in October, so by that point MCU fans will be able to form a more informed opinion about the series.

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” is not the first Disney+Marvel show to be attacked by reviews, as Ms. Marvel has faced the same. It will be interesting to see how future MCU shows will be received by critics and fans, especially since in the next few years there will be many strong hits on Disney+, such as the second season of “Loki”, the TV series “Iron Heart”, “Echo” and the long-awaited reboot of “Daredevils: Born Again”, in which Charlie Cox he will play the main role again.

“The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” is currently streaming on Disney+.