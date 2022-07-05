The Hulk Woman Still Looks Extremely computer-generated in the new MCU Image Show

The image of the She-Hulk show includes a new look at the main character, who still looks visibly computer-generated. The upcoming Marvel Studios series will feature Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/The Hulk Woman, bringing the character to the MCU and portraying her in live action for the first time. The premiere of the show under the official title “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” will take place on Disney+ on August 12.

While the announcement of the series has caused huge excitement, in recent weeks the general mood has become much more skeptical. The first trailer for The Hulk Woman series featured special effects for the hulking character, which many found unusually crude, raising concerns about whether the TV project would be able to match the impressive visuals for characters like the Hulk and Thanos that fans are used to in this feature. movies. While Disney+ has since released an improved version, and Marvel viewers know that computer graphics work until the very last minute, potential viewers are nervous about what the final product will look like.

Now Empire is sharing a new image of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will definitely not dispel these fears. The frame shows Maslany in the image of a Hulk Woman attending some kind of official event, dressed in a shiny silver dress and looking noticeably taller than the people around her. Although the audience saw this outfit in a frame from the trailer, the character still looks very similar to what was added during post-production. See the full image below:

It’s generally true that CGI elements are more prominent in still images than in motion, so Marvel fans shouldn’t take this as a sign of the visual effects team’s progress. However, as the studio’s marketing department should know, many will do it anyway, and it’s somewhat surprising that they released something that wasn’t 100% reliable after the negative reaction of the trailer for The Hulk Woman show. This is especially important when you consider that they could focus more on Maslany’s man Jennifer Walters, as the actress brings with her a lot of goodwill from her famous appearances as multiple clones in Orphan Black.

Also, while the computer graphics of the Hulk Woman will still be the main story leading up to the show’s premiere, there are other interesting elements that could be highlighted instead. The series will continue with an amazing Abomination cameo in Shang Chi, where Tim Roth will return to his Incredible Hulk character after many elements of this early MCU movie were apparently ignored in the subsequent stages. Also, in the trailer, Bruce Banner is portrayed as Professor Hulk after the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi revealed that he later returns to human form, so fans will be looking for “Female Hulk: Sworn Lawyer” to explain this transition.