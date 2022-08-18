“The Hulk Woman” Interview | Tatiana Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga and others!

Actors and creators of the film “The Hulk Woman” Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters / The Hulk Woman), Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki), Kat Coiro (director) and Jessica Gao (head writer) talked with CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma about their upcoming series for Disney+. . They discuss the MCU casting process, working with motion capture, how other famous characters like Daredevil fit into the show and much more!

Video chapters

0:00 Introduction

0:22 Tatiana Mislay discusses how the Hulk Woman breaks the 4th wall in front of Deadpool in the MCU

1:00 Tatiana Maslany tells how much the comedy in “The Hulk Woman” has been improved compared to the script

1:32 Jessica Gao on how many jokes were cut during the series

2:04 Ginger Gonzaga on the freedom to play an Original MCU Character

2:38 Kat Coiro talks about the difficulties of shooting with motion capture performers

3:35 Tatiana Misley about her transformation process and the advice she received from Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis.

4:37 Jessica Gao shares her approach to writing the script for Bruce Banner/Hulk

5:20 Jessica Gao talks about integrating Daredevil into their show, despite its darker nature.

6:10 Ginger Gonzaga will talk about the casting process in the MCU

7:02 Kat Coiro about what she likes about Jen Walters’ reluctance to become a superhero

7:25 Tatiana Misley on why the Hulk Woman is close

8:08 Ginger Gonzaga tells why Tatiana Maslany is a great role model for a new audience