The Hulk Woman Episode 3 Review

Warning! There are spoilers ahead for the third episode of “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney.”

With the origin story of the superhero Jen Walters and the superhuman premise of legal defense in place, “Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney” is a full-blown situation comedy in the third episode, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.” Jen continues to work on Emil Blonsky’s parole case after footage of his recent escape put an end to work, while her new colleague August “Pug” Pugliese represents his former colleague Dennis Bukowski in his case against the werewolf elf who convinced him that she was a famous rapper.

A couple of days ago it was announced that Megan Thee Stallion will appear in the upcoming episode of She-Hulk. It was unclear what she would look like, whether she would portray a fictional character or play herself as the famous girlfriend of the influential supervillain Titania. This episode comes to the promised appearance of Megan Thee Stallion in a funny and unexpected way with one of the most creative cameos in the MCU: a werewolf from Asgard took her form to trick a wannabe womanizer out of $175,000.

“The People against Emil Blonsky” fits even more comfortably into the format of a sitcom with a plot A and a plot B. At one point, Jen looks into the camera and praises the writers for linking story A to story B, but they are only indirectly connected. All lawyers gather at the bar (at the Legal Ease Bar & Grill, aimed at lawyers) to discuss their cases over drinks. There is no Seinfeld connection between the two storylines. However, plot B creates an excellent comedic premise, as it gives Jen the opportunity to call Bukowski an egocentric chauvinistic idiot as her sworn testimony in court.

The rumors and criticism circulating around Jen’s superhero career are a hilarious joke. The show accurately predicted its own sexist reaction of online trolls complaining about the Hulk woman. The tweets and videos that appear throughout the episode, with angry male superhero fans alarmed that another woman has acquired superpowers, are eerily similar to the social media reaction to the series itself. Jen is constantly harassed by reporters who want answers to ridiculous claims that the Avengers rejected her and that she is pregnant with Abomi, the Abomination’s child.

Tim Roth continues to be admired as a sillier version of Emil Blonsky, and Benedict Wong makes another fan-pleasing appearance in Phase four as Supreme Wizard Wong with drier lines than ever. Wong blindly believes that he is above the law, which gives his interaction with lawyers a great comical background and proves that he is indeed above the law when the parole board informs him that he has just confessed to a crime, and he simply disappears through the portal.

At the beginning of the episode, Jen assures viewers that this is not “one of those episodic shows that airs every week,” before realizing that this is indeed the case. But in a sharp way, to create a title page, she tells the audience: “Just remember whose show it really is.” Cameos are fun, but they don’t attract Jen’s attention. She’s still the undisputed star of the show; she’s just surrounded by familiar faces in the hectic world of superhuman law.

“The Hulk Woman: Juror Advocate” is refreshingly fresh and lighthearted, but it has yet to find its own comedic identity. He achieves his goal, finds his footing in the dynamics of the characters and breaks the fourth wall, but his humor is not as peculiar as that of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”. The funniest moments are Tatiana Maslany’s imperturbable reaction. Jen appears on a news show to clear up all the rumors surrounding the Hulk Woman. When the host says he’s going to ask her advice on diet and exercise regimen (a question he probably wouldn’t ask a male superhero), Jen incredulously replies, “Sorry… what!?”

The end of the episode seems to hint at the constant transformation of the Hulk Woman. What sets Jen apart from her cousin Bruce in the comics is that Jen enjoys her Hulk form and spends more time as a Female Hulk than as Jen. So far in the series, Jen has only used her Female Hulk form at work, where it was an unexpected requirement. She sees the image of the Hulk Woman as a burden that she uses only when necessary. But after some thugs pounced on her and beat them half to death without much effort, Jen glimpses her green, muscular self in the reflection of the car window. For the first time, she likes what she sees.

The writers of “The Hulk Woman” made extensive use of the scenes after the credits. Marvel traditionally uses title scenes to tease future storylines and character additions. Only the scenes of the credits of the fourth phase presented Harry Styles as Eros, Charlize Theron as Clea and Brett Goldstein as Hercules.