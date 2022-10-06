The huge size of the RTX 4090, which made people say, “We got it, but we have where to put it,” became the subject of ridicule: here are the shares in social networks

NVIDIA’s newest graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090, was compared in size to popular graphics cards and gaming consoles on the market. The results were extremely interesting.

NVIDIA, one of the important representatives of the graphics card industry, recently introduced brand new GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 graphics cards. We have given you the technical details and the price of these video cards. Now we are here with a new development concerning the GeForce RTX 4090.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is already available to some players. Thus, some cardholders have made wonderful posts on social networks. In fact, in terms of size, this video card is compared with some video cards, game consoles and portable devices on the market. The test results turned out to be quite interesting. So much so that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was even bigger than some game consoles.

Here is a size comparison of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

In the photo above, the height of the new NVIDIA graphics card is compared with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The video card, which is longer than the Xbox Series X with a bracket for mounting the case, is slightly shorter than the PlayStation 5.

The graphics card is almost the same size as the Xbox Series S!

In another photo we see NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 facing the Xbox Series S. The video card, which in this photo is longer than the Xbox Series S, is slightly smaller than the console in width. However, in general, we can say that both products have very similar dimensions.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is also bigger than Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

In another photo we see NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, located next to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. The graphics card is larger than both portable game consoles.