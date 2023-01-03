The start of 2023 for Liverpool began in the worst possible way after the 3-1 defeat to Brentford on Monday, and after the game there were extremely disturbing statistics.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had several opportunities to get ahead early on, but soon they began to show their weaknesses at the other end of the field.

Brentford did not have Ivan Toni’s talisman in attack, but he could still intimidate Liverpool’s defenders, who were in disarray all the time.

Ibrahima Konate’s own goal put Thomas Frank’s team ahead before Yoan Wissa doubled his advantage before the break. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the gap at the beginning of the second half, but Brian Mbuemo brought points to the home team at the end.

After the defeat, remarkable statistics appeared on social networks summarizing the scale of problems in Liverpool’s defense.

According to Opta, Liverpool have missed 51 chances in 17 Premier League matches this season.

This is more than twice as much as Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham, five teams above them in the Premier League table.

Liverpool have conceded 51 big chances this season, according to Opta. That is more than twice as many as the five teams above them in the Premier League table. Massive issue. — Adam Bate (@ghostgoal) January 2, 2023

If you take this into account, it is not surprising that Liverpool simply cannot keep up with their rivals, aiming for the top of the table this season.

The Reds have not played to zero in seven league matches and have conceded first in 50% of games this season, which is simply unacceptable for a team striving to win titles.

At the post-match press conference of Brentford boss Thomas Frank, there was also an eloquent quote that the teams continue to use Liverpool’s high defensive line.

“We knew that counterattacks were the key and that we would have a great opportunity to get behind them because they have such a high line — I think the guys did it very well,” he told reporters.

Klopp and his coaching staff have always insisted that Liverpool will not move away from their bold starting positions, but if the Reds want to achieve something this season, you have to wonder if a change of approach is required.

In attack, despite his hard-working game, Darwin Nunez continues to struggle at the gate. Statistics show that he has missed more big chances (15) than any other Premier League player this season, and Liverpool have missed 39 chances in total.

Many will point to the fact that he occupies so many scoring positions, and Man City are the only team in the league to have created more big chances (50) than Liverpool (47) this season.

However, as many of Liverpool’s attacking players are still missing and the Reds are catching up in the race for the Champions League, it is imperative that Nunez’s implementation rate improves before the end of the season.