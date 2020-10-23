The house where Carolina Sandoval lives with her family

With a fortune of approximately 5 million dollars, the result of the effort she has left in her jobs as a television star, Carolina Sandoval has been able to afford enough luxuries to live in comfort.

Currently living in Miami, the television presenter has finally managed to gain her heritage after almost 20 years of experience as a reporter and host, almost always for the Telemundo network or for Univisión.

Part of this heritage is her luxurious home, where she lives with her husband Nick Hernández and their two children, the beautiful Bárbara Camila and the little Amalia Victoria. If “La Venenosa” has always shown something, it is that it allows its fans to know their intimacy, which is why they have revealed the structure of the site where they share the most tender family moments.

Your room, the place to comfort yourself

If there is something important in every home, it is the bedroom. The bedroom of the beautiful mother of two daughters is the most comforting area of ​​her home. It has a bed, king or queen size, with a wide gray headboard, the place for her and her husband Nick to have a good time.

In addition to the bed, they also have a desk with a really comfortable chair, a rug that adorns the floor of the room and, as a plus, a painting of the city of Paris and a television that is attached to the wall, where they surely see one. than another Telemundo program.

To give life to the room they have a lamp on the ceiling of this and two more in the bureaus. But there is something very important in the intimate space of “La Venenosa” and this is: the closet. With striking pink walls, this is where the driver goes through an extensive and laborious beauty process to go out into the picture and give her all in the programs she leads.



