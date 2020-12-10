The house of the future already exists

When decorating environments, it is common to encounter challenges to combine the aspect of appliances with the visual proposal that is sought. In order to solve this problem and transform your home, LG & CASACOR shows that, with the right items, its essence is at your fingertips. The initiative, which used branded products applied in unprecedented installations by architects specialized in authenticity, offers smart solutions and art in an unprecedented union between design and technology.

Integrating everyday devices into a single center and still having unique solutions guided by sustainability are possibilities present in the LG portfolio. This means: saving time, energy and space, optimizing tasks and creating your “corner”, the more personalized the better.

Speaking of time, there is nothing like being able to dedicate yourself to what you want without the need to worry about other tasks. Considering this, LG provides an application with alerts that inform the completion of a washing of clothes and if the door of your refrigerator has not been closed properly, it also allows you to “take a look” at your refrigerator directly from the market, dispensing with lists and the like .

Now, it would be useless to count on such benefits if they do not become real gains. This is where the potential of artificial intelligence comes in, such as the door-in-door feature, present in the refrigerator, which requires only two touches on its door to display everything inside it, and inverter technology, generating savings of up to 32 % of energy only through the refrigerator (up to 70% through air conditioning). In this sense, the control of water use in washing machines is not left out.

What you see (and what you live)

If all these advantages were not enough, different designs make the devices more than just objects – something that can be exemplified by the most advanced OLED smart TVs of the brand.

Able to simulate works of art from galleries thanks to infinite contrast, in addition to presenting a thickness of 2 centimeters and dedicated supports, which stick them to the wall and add value to the environment, their Internet of Things (IoT) protocols connect them to several others devices – and you can send commands to them via the TV by voice and the control panel. Virtual assistants, like Amazon and Alexa, are your companions on this journey.

So don’t think you have to juggle to make your home’s rooms the way you expect. Count on LG and enjoy the best design and technology available on the market.



