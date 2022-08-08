The House of the Dragon Star compares King Viserys to Ned Stark from Got

“King Viserys” actor Paddy Constantine compares his “House of the Dragon” character to Ned Stark from “Game of Thrones.” The action of “House of the Dragon” takes place hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and is a chronicle of the turbulent events of the Targaryen civil War. Like its predecessor, “House of the Dragon” is based on the books by George R. R. Martin, but it features new showrunners in the person of Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. The premiere of the long-awaited prequel is scheduled for August 21 on HBO.

Previous trailers for “House of the Dragon” teased some of what will happen when the series comes out, including details about many new characters. Due to the setting and time period, “House of the Dragon” has no returning characters from “Game of Thrones”, instead it boasts an extensive and talented new ensemble. In addition to Konstantin, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eva Best, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Evans, Sonoya Mizuno, Millie Alcock, Fabien Frankel and others starred in “House of the Dragon”. “Game of Thrones” was known for its complex and imperfect characters, and many fans hoped that the new cast of “House of the Dragon” would continue this trend.

As part of a round-table interview attended by Screen Rant, Konstantin tells more about his character, King Viserys, and compares the new ruler with Sean Bean’s lover Ned Stark. Constantine explains that Ned forms part of the basis of Viserys in his mind, describing Viserys as a ruler always trying to do the right thing. The actor calls Konstantin the “peacetime king”, who eventually enters a tragic downward spiral after the death of his son Emma and father Bailon. Check out Konstantin’s full comments below:

“Ned Stark— what Sean [Bean] did — kind of went through my head when I was playing it, which is pretty weird. For me, it was part of Viserys’ makeup.

But he is not a simple man, Viserys. And I think it is the situations around him that create difficulties for him. But I think he’s a deeply tragic person because he’s just trying to always do the right thing. It’s as if everything in his life has turned out very, very well — and there is almost naivety in him. He’s a peacetime king; he really likes inheriting that from Jaehaerys, and he’s a good student of old Valyria and all that. He has a good temperament — he’s almost like the perfect king. And then I think he starts going crazy when those tragic events happen.

He’s losing Emma and his son — he’s lost sons in the past, but he’s losing Emma — and it’s a big devastation. He loses her and then loses Balon. This is where his psychological spiral begins, if you will. But I think all Viserys ever wanted was to make the right decision, and you can’t do that. You cannot please everyone as a ruler, you cannot please everyone as a person, but especially as a ruler. And I think he’s suffering because people think his kindness is a weakness.”

As many viewers remember, Bean’s character did not have a happy ending in season 1 of Game of Thrones, as he was beheaded on the orders of the sadistic king Joffrey. The scene reinforced the idea that the kind and fair characters of Game of Thrones were ripe for an unexpected death at the hands of cunning and selfish people, since Ned’s demise was only the beginning of a series of shocking character losses. Although Constantine’s comments do not reveal the ultimate fate of King Viserys, he emphasizes that this character is a “deeply tragic person”, hinting that it is unlikely that he will have a happy ending like Ned Bean before him.

Of course, Constantine’s comments do not mean that King Viserys will face a shocking death, similar to Ned’s death in Game of Thrones. The actor makes it clear that although King Viserys initially looks somewhat naive and kind ruler, unhappy events in his life may eventually change him for the worse. It remains to be seen how King Viserys from The House of the Dragon will compare to the fan-favorite Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, but fortunately there is little time left before the release of an exciting new prequel series on HBO to bring Martin’s fantasy to life. World.