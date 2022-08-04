The House Of The Dragon star changed King Viserys from GRRM in One Key Way

“House of the Dragon” star Paddy Considine explains the change he made to George R.R. Martin’s original view of King Viserys. The action of the first spin-off of HBO’s Game of Thrones takes place 200 years before the events of the original series. The new show revolves mainly around the Targaryen family led by King Viserys I, the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms.

The character of Viserys I, of course, appeared in the works of the author of the “Song of Ice and Fire” Martin, playing a big role in the Targaryen family history “Flame and Blood”. In Martin’s writings, the king is described as “plump and pleasant” and “amiable”, and it is said that he is decisive in his actions, despite the fact that he does not have a special will. Unfortunately for Viserys, the seeds of civil war were sown during his reign, which eventually made him a tragic figure in the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

Now the Tony Award-nominated actor Considine will have to bring King Viserys to life in the HBO series “House of the Dragon.” And, according to Considine himself, his version of the king is not exactly what Martin imagined in his original works about the Targaryen family. Speaking on the official Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon podcast, Considine explained how he set up Viserys to become a little less “chubby and cuddly” and a little more assertive and even dragon-like:

That’s the thing, just because he’s a good person doesn’t mean he’s weak. He’s just trying to do the right thing. And he’s trying to stop the war because, as king, people, ultimately, in this council and beyond, just want you to serve their needs. And he doesn’t want to do that, he doesn’t want to go to war to please a few. I think his job is to always see the bigger picture, and he inherited… you know, he’s a king now, Jaehaerys was a peacetime king, and Viserys sees the dignity in continuing that, but at the same time there’s a part of himself in him. it’s selfish. Later in the series there is a scene where he basically says, “How will I be remembered?” And he basically says, “People don’t remember good kings, they remember tyrants. They remember the warriors.” And my job, and I told Miguel [Sapochnik] early, was for me to say, “Look, he’s a dragon. And we have to make sure that from the very beginning, no matter how good a person he was, he was not a trifle.

The main story of the Dragon House, of course, concerns the rise of rival factions within the Targaryen House, which led to the legendary Dragon Dance. Viserys Considine is actually a dragon rider himself, but was not actually related to the dragon after the death of his beast Balerion during the reign of his father Jaehaerys I. The fact that he was a dragon rider may indeed be part of why Viserys gives the impression of being pleasant and amiable rather than scary. But Considine clearly wanted to assure that his character would not seem overtly weak, despite the fact that he is a man who has left his days of riding dragons behind.

Obviously, it’s good for an actor to have an internal conflict, and it seems that this is exactly what Considine is trying to achieve in his interpretation of Viserys I. In fact, he is a good man who wants to continue the era of prosperity started by his father, but there is also something in him that longs to leave behind a legacy, and, of course, he was once a dragon rider, which means that there is a little fire in him, no matter what for what. How much fire Viserys has left and how it manifests itself in the course of history will become known when “House of the Dragon” is released on HBO starting August 21, 2022.