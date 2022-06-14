The House of Pioneers of Ri Drummond is open for excursions — summer schedule 2022

The box where Ree Drummond shoots “Pioneer Woman” is open for touring in the summer of 2022. Dates are currently available in June and July 2022. Fans can explore the cabin and leave notes for the cookbook author.

Ree Drummond | Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Pioneer Woman Magazine

Would you like to visit the “Lodge” of Ree Drummond from her cooking show “Pioneer Woman”? Now is the time, because it is open for excursions. Find out all the details about Drummond’s Pioneer Woman Lodge tour dates in advance. Also, find out what other trailblazing woman attractions can be seen in Pohaska, Oklahoma, besides visiting the Trailblazing Woman’s ranch.

Ree Drummond is filming his Food Network show at The Lodge.

Technically, Drummond doesn’t film the “Pioneer Woman” at home. Like her co-star of the Food Network, Ina Garten, she has a special workplace not far from where she lives.

The 53-year-old is filming the film “Pioneer Woman in a Cabin” located on the Drummond Ranch. It was here that her children filmed episodes at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and where she starred for more than a decade.

According to Pioneer Woman’s official website, Drummond began filming shows there in 2011. And, as the TV star explained, the reason for this decision was twofold.

“I decided to do it there because I often used the Lodge kitchen for events and meetings,” Drummond said. “And because my house was full of kids at that time!”

Now that her children are already 20 years old, and some are married and have left home, the House remains a film set for the “Pioneer Woman”. According to her official website, Drummond uses it as a guest house when the film crew is in town filming. She places them in the so-called four “suites with full bedrooms”.

Highlights (and behind the scenes) of today’s new episode of “Home Sweet Home”! My kids took it off, Ladd showed up and looked cute, and I dropped a slippery lemon in the salad dressing. Join the fun at @foodnetwork at 10:00 and 9:00! ❤️

Now about the tours of the Lodge. According to Drummond’s official website, dates are available in June and July. At the time of writing, they were as follows: from June 16 to 18, June 20, June 24 and 25, from June 27 to 30, from July 1 to July 2 and from July 4 to July 9.

Additional dates may be added. Find them on The Mercantile website in the “Lodge Tours” section. The Merc, owned by Drummond, includes a bakery, a restaurant and a home improvement store. Also check out The Merc’s Instagram for any updates.

As for those who are ready to take a cast-iron frying pan, cowboy boots and race to the Drummond Ranch, here are some key details about the Lodge tours. The opening hours of the lodge are from 9:00 to 17:00. on tour days.

Tickets can be picked up at Pawhuska at The Merc. According to the Pioneer Woman website, an employee will give instructions and directions to the lodge. Tickets are free, and the number of tickets issued on the days of the tour is unlimited.

According to Ree Drummond, you can “poke around” in the lodge during tours.

Raise your hand if you accidentally missed a step while preparing a recipe. You are not alone! The new episode of Home Sweet Home @thepioneerwoman will be released tomorrow at 10a|9c.

Pioneer Woman Lodge tours are practical. “We invite people to poke around and open boxes,” Drummond wrote on her official website. “Although sometimes I wish they were organized a little more!”

Visitors can enter the Lodge’s Pantry and see Drummond’s Pantry tips and tricks in action. They can also sit in the lodge’s living room, admire the familiar view of Drummond Ranch from the patio, and talk to lodge guide Bill Swiden.

Handwritten notes of visitors are hidden all over the box. One day, Drummond’s son, Todd, found boxes of frozen waffles.